Glossary Of Terms
Total Revenue
All sources of revenue reported by the company
Gross Profit
Total revenue less direct costs of revenue
Gross Margin
Gross Profit divided by Total Revenue
Operating Profit
Gross Profit less operating expenses before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
Operating Margin
Operating Profit divided by Total Revenue
Net Income
Operating profit minus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
Cash Flow From Operations
Cash flow generated by the company’s normal business operations
Market Capitalization at IPO
Number of shares outstanding after the IPO times the proposed midpoint per share price
Enterprise Value
Market Capitalization at IPO plus company debt plus preferred equity plus non-controlling interests minus cash and equivalents
Price / Sales
Market Capitalization at IPO divided by Trailing Twelve Months Revenue
EV / Revenue
Enterprise Value divided by Trailing Twelve Months Revenue
EV / EBITDA
Enterprise Value divided by Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation Amortization
Earnings Per Share
Net Income divided by the proposed number of outstanding shares at IPO
Total Debt To Equity
Short term and long term debt divided by total shareholder’s equity/(deficit)
Float to Outstanding Shares Ratio
The percentage of shares publicly held divided by total outstanding shares
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
The midpoint of the proposed range at which the IPO shares will be offered
Net Free Cash Flow
Operating cash flow minus net capital expenditures
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
Net free cash flow divided by the number of outstanding shares
Revenue Growth Rate
Most recent revenue growth over the same prior period
Adjusted FFO (Funds From Operations)
The amount of cash flow generated from a REIT’s core operations, as adjusted
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
The amount of revenue after deducting losses for delinquent loans
Net Interest Margin
Measure of the difference between the interest income generated by the company minus the interest paid to their lenders (e.g., depositors) divided by the amount of their interest-earning assets.
Net Charge-Offs To Average Loans
A percentage representing the amount of debt the company believes it will never collect compared to average receivables.
IPO Pricing
Selling of shares offered by the issuing company to the IPO underwriter.
IPO Trading
First trading of IPO shares on the open market, usually the next business day after the IPO has been priced.
Quiet Period End
End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.
Lockup Expiration
End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.
