Glossary Of Terms

Total Revenue

All sources of revenue reported by the company

Gross Profit

Total revenue less direct costs of revenue

Gross Margin

Gross Profit divided by Total Revenue

Operating Profit

Gross Profit less operating expenses before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Operating Margin

Operating Profit divided by Total Revenue

Net Income

Operating profit minus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Cash Flow From Operations

Cash flow generated by the company’s normal business operations

Market Capitalization at IPO

Number of shares outstanding after the IPO times the proposed midpoint per share price

Enterprise Value

Market Capitalization at IPO plus company debt plus preferred equity plus non-controlling interests minus cash and equivalents

Price / Sales

Market Capitalization at IPO divided by Trailing Twelve Months Revenue

EV / Revenue

Enterprise Value divided by Trailing Twelve Months Revenue

EV / EBITDA

Enterprise Value divided by Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation Amortization

Earnings Per Share

Net Income divided by the proposed number of outstanding shares at IPO

Total Debt To Equity

Short term and long term debt divided by total shareholder’s equity/(deficit)

Float to Outstanding Shares Ratio

The percentage of shares publicly held divided by total outstanding shares

Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share

The midpoint of the proposed range at which the IPO shares will be offered

Net Free Cash Flow

Operating cash flow minus net capital expenditures

Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share

Net free cash flow divided by the number of outstanding shares

Revenue Growth Rate

Most recent revenue growth over the same prior period

Adjusted FFO (Funds From Operations)

The amount of cash flow generated from a REIT’s core operations, as adjusted

Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses

The amount of revenue after deducting losses for delinquent loans

Net Interest Margin

Measure of the difference between the interest income generated by the company minus the interest paid to their lenders (e.g., depositors) divided by the amount of their interest-earning assets.

Net Charge-Offs To Average Loans

A percentage representing the amount of debt the company believes it will never collect compared to average receivables.

IPO Pricing

Selling of shares offered by the issuing company to the IPO underwriter.

IPO Trading

First trading of IPO shares on the open market, usually the next business day after the IPO has been priced.

Quiet Period End

End of the customary 25-day period after an IPO during which the major analyst firms who have been involved in the IPO do not publish research on the company.

Lockup Expiration

End of the customary 180-day period after an IPO during which pre-IPO shareholders may not sell their shares.

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" link at the top right of the page.