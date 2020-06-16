IPO Launch: Genetron Holdings Prepares For U.S. IPO Debut

Genetron Holdings (GTH) aims to raise $162.5 million in an IPO of ADSs representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides a range of cancer diagnostic and research services in China.

GTH is positioned in a growing industry but the IPO appears pricey and the firm is producing high operating losses and operational cash burn.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Beijing, China-based Genetron was founded in 2014 to develop precision oncology diagnosis, monitoring and research services in China, covering the full cycle of cancer care, according to Frost & Sullivan.

Management is led by CEO and Director Sizhen Wang, who co-founded the firm and previously co-founded iTalk Global Communications, where he served as a Senior Vice President.

Genetron has developed a portfolio of cancer diagnostics and monitoring solutions, including gene panel testing services named Onco PanScan, measuring from single gene to a broad 21,000 gene paneland, and In-Vitro Diagnostic [IVD] products.

The firm’s IVD products include a digital PCR system, a proprietary Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument, and an IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma, which were approved in 2017, by China’s National Medical Products Administration [NMPA], as well as the company’s Genetron S5, which has also obtained an approval in November 2019 by the NMPA “or its provincial counterparts for clinical use.”

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s offerings:

Source: Company registration statement

Additionally, Genetron has developed the HCCscreen early screening technology for liver cancer which “detects a combination of tumor-specific mutations in ctDNA and protein markers.”

Below is an overview map of the company’s direct sales coverage in China:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Genetron have included Highlight Capital, Vivo Capital, CICC Healthcare Investment Fund, Alexandria Venture Investments, VStar Capital, Zhongjin Kangrui Medical Industrial Fund, Shenshang Xingye Fund, New Horizon Capital, Share Capital, and Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering. Source: Crunchbase

The firm has a dedicated sales and marketing team of about 268 employees that covers 415 hospitals in China, as well as an established external sales network of distributors, covering Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities in China.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but trending lower.

The selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of selling spend, dropped to 0.1x in the most recent three-month period.

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global cancer diagnostics market was valued at $144.4 billion in 2018 is projected to reach $249.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% between 2019 and 2026.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are rapid adoption of technology and escalating need for early diagnosis, due to an expanding healthcare market and a growing incidence of cancer.

The early diagnostics segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8% during the period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing cancer diagnostics include:

GE Healthcare

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthcare

Becton Dickinson & Company

Illumina

Koninklijke Philips

Hologic

Financial Performance

GTH’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate

Increasing gross profit and gross margin, also decelerating

Growing operating losses; high but reduced negative operating margin

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $25.5 million in cash and $47.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was a negative ($31.8 million).

Both total liabilities and negative free cash flow have worsened since September 30, 2019.

GTH intends to sell 13 million ADSs representing shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $12.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $162.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Several existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares in the aggregate of up to $54 million at the IPO price. This is a strong signal of investor support for the IPO’s valuation.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.0 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.23%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds to further invest in technology and product development, to expand its sales and marketing efforts, and to meet working capital needs.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, CICC, BTIG and Canaccord Genuity.

Commentary

GTH is seeking U.S. public market capital investment at a volatile time in markets.

The firm’s financials show the negative effects of the Covid19 pandemic on its normal business operations, as revenue has dropped due to delays in non-essential testing services in China as the country prioritizes the pandemic response.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending lower, while the firm’s selling efficiency has dropped, likely due to the negative effects from the pandemic.

The market opportunity for cancer diagnostics and related testing in China is large and expected to grow markedly in the coming years as the rate of incidence increases due to an aging population combined with increasing discretionary income and demand for improved treatment options.

Credit Suisse is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 4.9% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

As a comparable-based valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an almost 4x premium to that of U.S. comparable Bio-Rad (BIO).

In my view, that valuation ask is excessive given the firm’s contracting revenue, high operating losses and operational cash burn.

While the firm is in a promising growth industry, my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 18, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)