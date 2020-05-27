IPO Preview: Generation Bio Starts U.S. IPO Effort

Generation Bio (GBIO) aims to raise $125 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The company is developing genetic therapies for various rare diseases of the liver and retina.

GBIO is still at the pre-clinical stage so the IPO is likely more relevant to institutional investors with long-term hold time frames than for individual investors.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Gen Bio was founded to create a non-viral gene therapy pipeline to deliver genetic payloads for large or multiple genes to various tissues in liver and retinal diseases.

Management is led by president and CEO Geoff McDonough, M.D., who has been with the firm since October 2017 and was previously president and CEO of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, a biopharma firm.

Below is a brief overview video of phenylketonuria:

Source: Osmosis

All of the firm's candidates are still at a preclinical stage, with its PKU (phenylketonuria) and Hemophilia A programs the furthest along.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $224 million and include Atlas Venture Fund, Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price and Invus.

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for phenylketonuria treatment was $446 million in 2018.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increasing incidence of PKU worldwide as well as new pipeline drugs from biopharma firms, some of which have received FDA fast-track designation.



The North America region accounts for approximately 50% of worldwide treatment activity, with the European region expected to grow the fastest through 2026 due to the entry of the palynziq drug treatment and delay of the generic version of Kuvan.



Below is a chart showing the historical and forecast market size for U.S. phenylketonuria treatments:

Source: Grand View Research

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Retrophin (RTRX)

Censa Pharmaceuticals

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN)

Synlogic (SYBX)

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Gen Bio’s recent financial results are typical of an early stage biopharma firm in that they feature virtually no revenue and significant R & D and G & A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $104.5 million in cash and $22.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Gen Bio intends to raise $125 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO for continued research and development of its preclinical research programs, completion of IND-enabling studies in its most advanced liver programs and initiation of a clinical trial in one of these programs and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Cowen and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

Gen Bio is seeking a higher than usual IPO transaction size for a biopharma company.

The firm’s programs are all at pre-clinical stage, which is extremely early for a company seeking to go public.

The market opportunities for the firm’s primary focus areas are all on the rare/small side except its very early program for treating wet age related macular degeneration.

Management has disclosed no commercial collaborations with other biopharmaceutical firms.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 62.4% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Gen Bio is very early stage, pre-Phase 1 trials, so this is more like a venture investment deal best suited to institutional investors with long-term hold time frames rather than individual investors.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)