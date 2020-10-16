IPO Launch: G Medical Innovations Seeks $30 Million U.S. IPO

G Medical Innovations (GMVD) intends to raise $30 million in a U.S. IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an amended registration statement.

Israel-based G Medical was founded in 2014 to provide a suite of e-health software solutions and mobile monitoring devices that help clinicians increase the level of support and care while supporting preventative medicine.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Yacov Geva, who has been with the firm since 2014 and previously founded LifeWatch.

G Medical has developed the Prizma Medical Smartphone Case, a phone case that allows individuals to turn their phones into medical monitors and share their information with their doctors, including:

Source: Company registration statement

The company’s Extended Holter Patch System represents a wearable multichannel biosensor patch that collects ECG data for up to 14 days.

Additionally, GMVD is developing the Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System, a biosensor that is expected to provide continuous, real-time monitoring of various vital signs. The solution is the combination of four units for different parts of the body - chest, arm, ear and wrist units.

Below is an overview graphic of GMVD’s business model:

Source: Company registration statement

Below is a brief overview video of the G Medical smartphone monitor cover:

Source: G Medical

In the UK and US, GMVD is focused on providing arrhythmia monitoring services for the professional healthcare industry, alongside vital signs services in the business-to-business [B2B] and business-to-consumer [B2C] concierge medicine as well as chronic care management markets.

In 2017, the company acquired CardioStaff Corporation, an Austin, Texas-based Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility [IDTF] that enables physicians and hospitals with non-stop remote cardiac monitoring services, utilizing event, Holter, extended Holter and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring devices.

Moreover, in November 2018, G Medical acquired Telerhythmics, another IDTF based in Memphis, Tennessee and focuses on providing its services in Southeastern US, providing hospitals and physicians with heart monitoring services, including mobile cardiac telemetry [MCT], event monitoring, Holter monitoring, and pacemaker analysis.

Selling, G & A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased.

The Selling, G & A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G & A spend, swung to negative (0.2x) in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global arrhythmia monitoring devices industry was valued at $5 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $8.41 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 6.8% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factor driving market growth is the continuous focus on research and development of new techniques and technologies for the safe monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias.

The North America region dominated the market in 2017 due to rapid regulatory approvals of related medical devices while the US arrhythmia monitoring devices industry is expected to grow at a steady rate, as shown by the graphic below:

Arrhythmias can come in episodes that don’t often occur during a doctor’s office visit, thus potentially risking improper diagnosis, the lack of such when needed, or ineffective treatment.

The mobile cardiac telemetry segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to the need for mobile and more effective cardiac monitoring solutions.

Major competitors that provide or are developing cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices include:

BioTelemetry (BEAT)

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Preventice Solutions

GE Healthcare (GE)

Philips Healthcare (PHG)

Mortara Instrument

Welch Allyn Holdings (HRC)

AliveCor

Qardio

Tytocare

GMVD’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue

Increased gross loss and negative gross margin

Reduced operating loss and negative operating margin

Lowered cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Sources: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $543,000 in cash and $11.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was negative ($4.7 million).

GMVD intends to sell 5 million ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $6.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $30.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $332 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.22%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $12 million to scale up the sales force and marketing;

approximately $1 million to complete the development of our Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System;

approximately $2 million to continue the development of our products and next generation products, including clinical trials and other regulatory approval processes; and

the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes and possible future acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Boustead & Co. and Fosun Hani.

Commentary

G Medical is a cardiac monitoring firm that is already public on the Australian Stock Exchange.

The company is seeking to obtain capital from U.S. investors with its proposed Nasdaq listing.

The firm’s financials indicate a company that has recently started commercializing its lead product.

Prior to the current year, the firm had strong growth in percentage terms, but in absolute terms the company is still tiny.

The market opportunity for improved cardiac monitoring systems is large and forecasted to grow robustly in the next five years, so GMVD has positive industry trends in its favor.

Boustead & Co. is the sole underwriter and there have been no IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay quite a high price for its stock, with a proposed EV / Revenue multiple of more than 68x. Compared to publicly held BioTelemetry, this premium is excessive and unjustified.

Furthermore, GMVD’s sales and other operations have been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020.

We don’t know how long the negative effects from the global pandemic will hurt the firm’s revenue trajectory.

Given its high asking price, contracting revenue and uncertain future trajectory, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.