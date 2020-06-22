IPO Launch: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Proposes Terms For $125 Million IPO

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) has filed to raise $125 million from the sale of its common stock in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing drug programs for the treatment of solid tumor cancers.

FUSN is still a very early stage company with a single product, so the IPO is high risk and may be more suited to institutional investors with a long-term hold time frame.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Boston, Massachusetts-based Fusion was founded to advance treatment candidates using its 'Targeted Alpha Therapies' platform to 'connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.'

Management is led by founder and Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D., who was previously CEO at the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization, which he also founded.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's TAT approach:

Source: Fusion Pharmaceuticals

The firm's sole drug candidate, FPI-1434, is in Phase 1 monotherapy safety trials and seeks to deliver alpha particle payloads to solid tumors expressing IGF-1R (Insulin-like Growth Factor - 1 Receptor).

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $103.4 million and include HealthCap, Varian Medical Systems (VAR), Johnson & Johnson, Canada Pension Plan, TPG Biotechnology Partners, OrbiMed, and Seroba Life Sciences Fund.

According to a 2019 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global market for solid tumor treatments was estimated at $121.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $424.6 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a rising prevalence of breast cancer and lung cancer worldwide as well as increasing reimbursement policies and significant development activities by biopharmaceutical firms.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Bayer

Novartis

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

RadioMedix

Orano Med

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Q BioMed

Ipsen

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Clovis Oncology

Fusion’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R & D and G & A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $67.4 million in cash and $16.8 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

FUSN intends to sell 8.35 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $125.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a potentially negative signal of the lack of investor support for the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $562.7 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.26%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds ‘to fund the development FPI-1434 as a monotherapy, to advance the development of combination therapies of FPI-1434 with checkpoint inhibitors and DDRIs, including PARP inhibitors, to advance FPI-1966, to further develop and expand our clinical pipeline and for ongoing research and development activities and to fund working capital and other general corporate activities.’

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Cowen and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

Fusion is seeking a larger than usual IPO amount to fund its program development.

Recently, I’ve seen more life science IPOs seek $125 million in new capital, whereas in previous periods the typical norm was around $75 million.

For its lead program, the firm has recently entered Phase 1 safety trials and expects initial topline data in 3 - 6 months.

The market opportunity for treating solid tumors is enormous, possibly the largest single market within the cancer space, on a global basis.

Management has disclosed no collaborations, although its in-licensed antibody from Immunogen had been developed in conjunction with Sanofi, although it ‘failed to demonstrate sufficient positive therapeutic efficacy’ in those trials.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 66.8% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay an enterprise value of $563 million which is above the typical range for biopharma IPOs.

Given the firm’s extremely early stage of development, having just entered Phase 1 safety trials and its single product approach, the IPO may be more suited to institutional investors with a long-term hold time frame.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 25, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

