EHang Focuses On China With Regulatory Wins

EHang Holdings (EH) went public in December 2019, selling 3.2 million ADSs at a price of $12.50 per ADS, raising $40 million in gross proceeds.

Guangzhou, China-based EHang was founded in 2017 to design, develop, manufacture, sell and operate autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) to provide passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management and aerial media solutions.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Chairman Huazhi Hu, who was previously chief technology officer at Beijing 999 Emergency Rescue Center.

EHang has developed the first passenger-grade single-seat model AAV, according to management, which the firm unveiled in 2016 and that requires minimal space for vertical take-off and landing, consequently enabling its potential for use in urban environments.

EHang has developed an autonomous traveling engine that enables AAVs to navigate intelligently themselves.

Devices are equipped with an autopilot and a flight control system, a communication system, a battery management system and a safety management system.

According to a 2019 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global autonomous aircraft market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $23.7 billion by 2030, growing at a very strong CAGR of nearly 17.1% between 2018 and 2030.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the reduction in cost and human error due to increased autonomy, and advancements in artificial intelligence.

Major competitors that are developing autonomous aircraft include:

Boeing (BA)

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Elbit Systems (TLV:ESLT)

Uber (UBER)

Topline revenue by quarter has been uneven and affected by the Covid-19 pandemic so far in 2020:

Gross profit by quarter has has a similar trajectory since the middle of 2019, as the chart shows below:

Operating income by quarter has been negative in four of the last five quarters:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have made slight progress toward breakeven:

In the past 12 months, EH’s stock price has dropped 9.8 percent vs. the U.S. Aerospace & Defense index’ drop of 25.8 percent and the overall U.S. market’s growth of 19.8 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Commentary

In its last earnings call, covering Q2 2020’s results, management highlighted recent regulatory approval for its passenger grade AAVs, but for logistics purposes only for its EHang 216 model aircraft.

As a result, the firm will begin trial logistics operations in the category of ‘150 kilograms plus heavy-lift cargo transport between ground and a hilltop and between shore and islands and a customer site in Taizhou.’

EHang has been reorganizing its marketing efforts in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, focusing more on the Chinese market and secondly on the European market, while also achieving some success in Canada, receiving a special flight operation certificate there.

As to its financial results, the firm sold 16 of its flagship EHang 216 models in Q2 2020 versus 14 in Q1.

Gross profit showed significant growth but operating expenses increased by 41.09% over the same period in 2019, mainly due to high R & D costs and G & A expenses associated with coping with Covid-19 restrictions.

EH ended the quarter with about $37 million in cash and short-term investments

Looking ahead, management expects to launch new products, including a vehicle with a range of over 100 kilometers (62 miles).

Management believes ‘200% revenue growth is achievable’ in 2020, but that is based on ‘no further major interruptions impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,’ which appears to be happening in Europe and Canada.

EHang is a company that is decidedly limited by the regulatory approvals it receives for its leading edge technologies.

In that respect, investors are captive to regulatory processes which can be slow and unpredictable, both negatively and positively.

Accordingly, although I’m a fan of the firm’s technology development and the potential benefits it can bring to many end markets, the stock is more difficult to value.

So, given regulatory uncertainty and the ongoing slowing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe and Canada, my position on EH is Neutral at its current level of around $11.00.

