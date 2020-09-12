IPO Launch: Dyn Therapeutics Proposes $175 Million IPO

Dyn Therapeutics (DYN) has filed to raise $175 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is a preclinical stage developer of treatment candidates for various serious muscle diseases.

Dyn hasn’t entered Phase 1 safety trials yet, so the IPO is an ultra-high-risk transaction that may be more suited to institutional investors with a long-term hold time frame.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Dyne was founded to develop treatments for muscle diseases such as Myotonic dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Faciocapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Joshua Brumm, who has been with the firm since October 2019 and was previously COO and CFO at Kaleido Biosciences and the same at Versartis, both biopharma firms.

Below is a brief overview video of myotonic dystrophy:

Source: Osmosis

The firm's lead candidate, DMPK, is still in preclinical stage of development for the treatment of Myotonic dystrophy and management expects to submit IND (Investigational New Drug) applications for all of its existing candidates between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $29.4 million and include Atlas Venture, Forbion Capital, MPM Bioventures, RA Capital, Vida Ventures, Citadel Multi-Strategy and Wellington Biomedical.

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatments is forecast to reach $4.1 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 41.3% from 2019 to 2023.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the emergence of mutation-specific treatments, increasing numbers of patients and government initiatives.

Also, mutation-specific treatments will likely have less growth due to their expensive pricing structure.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Novartis

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Asklepios Kliniken

Hoveround

Siemens Healthcare

Dyne’s recent financial results are typical for a biopharma firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R & D and G & A expenses associated with developing its pipeline of drug treatments.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $11.7 million in cash and $14.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

DYN intends to sell 10.3 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $175 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a common feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $562.9 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 24.74%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds together with its existing resources as follows:

approximately $225.0 million for continued research and development of our programs, including preclinical studies, IND-enabling studies and clinical trials;

approximately $30.0 million for continued development and enhancement of our proprietary FORCE platform; and

the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Stifel.

Commentary

DYN is seeking public investment to begin Phase 1 safety trials for its lead programs, which are still in preclinical stages of development.

The market opportunity for the treatment of muscular dystrophies is substantial, when both the U.S. and the EU are taken into account.

Management has no disclosed no research or commercial collaborations with major pharma firms.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 67.0% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay slightly above the typical range for a biopharma.

However, the firm is still in preclinical stages of development for its various programs, so we don’t even have Phase 1 safety trial data yet.

For ultra-early-stage biopharmas like Dyn, IPOs are really early stage financing events that are more suited to long-term hold institutional investors than typical individual investors.

My opinion on the IPO is therefore NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 16, 2020.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

-----

