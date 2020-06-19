IPO Launch: DoubleDown Interactive Pursues $198 Million IPO Effort

DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) intends to raise $198 million for the company and the selling shareholder, in a U.S. IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company creates and markets online games for casual gaming markets worldwide.

DDI is positioned well to accelerate its growth and the IPO appears reasonably valued.

My opinion is a BUY at up to $18.00 per share.

Seoul, Republic of Korea-based DoubleDown was founded to develop a family of gaming titles for casual gaming enthusiasts.

Management is led by director and CEO In Keuk Kim, who has been with the firm since leading the acquisition of DoubleDown by DoubleU Games and has extensive executive experience in the cloud computing, trading and corporate M & A industries.

Below is a brief review of DoubleDown Casino game by a user:

Source: LEON HOUSE

The company’s primary offerings include social casino games including DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Fort Knox, DoubleDown Classic and Ellen's Road to Riches.

DoubleDown has received at least $345 million from investors including DoubleU Games and STIC Special Situation Diamond.

The company obtains customers through all manner of online acquisition, including mobile game app stores, search engines, and social earned visibility.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending upward as revenues have increased.

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, rose from 0.2x to 0.5x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report by Mobile Marketer, in 2019, mobile games accounted for 60% of revenue for global video game activity, generating $49 billion in revenue, profit of $16.9 billion.

The mobile gaming market is forecast to grow at a 2.9% annual rate through 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are more capable smartphones able to generate more compelling and sophisticated game experiences and continued investment by mobile game developers in innovative display presentation and game dynamics.

DoubleDown’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and higher gross margin

Stable operating profit

Increased net income

Uneven but strong cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, DoubleDown had $36.5 million in cash and $405.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was an impressive $78.9 million.

DDI intends to sell 5.5 million shares and the selling shareholder, STIC Special Situation Diamond will sell 5.5 million shares of ADSs at a midpoint price of $18.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $198 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.2 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.09%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Management also said:

We believe that our funds and the proceeds from this offering will be sufficient to continue our business and operations as currently conducted through 2021; however, changing circumstances may cause us to consume capital significantly faster than we currently anticipate. The amounts and timing of our actual expenditures will depend upon numerous factors, including the progress of our development and commercialization efforts, whether or not we enter into strategic collaborations or partnerships, and our general operating costs and expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Macquarie.

Commentary

DDI is seeking to IPO in the U.S. to fund its expansion plans and for a major shareholder to sell a significant portion of its holdings.

The firm’s financials show increasing revenue growth, gross profit and gross margin improvement, increased net income but lowered operational cash flow.

However, free cash flow for the previous 12 months was very impressive.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven; its sales and marketing efficiency rate has increased.

The market opportunity for casual games is quite large and expected to grow at a nearly 3% rate through 2024.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 72.0% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a comparable-based valuation to Activision Blizzard, which is admittedly inexact, the IPO appears priced at one-third to one-half ATVI’s metrics; for a growing company, the IPO appears reasonably priced.

Management has highlighted its higher-than-average ARPDAU of $0.70 for the three month ended March 31, 2020 versus $0.53 for its three industry peers as evidence of its superior ability to maximize game title monetization.

DDI appears well-positioned to take advantage of the growth in casual gaming worldwide and the IPO appears reasonably valued for that potential growth.

My opinion is a BUY at up to $18.00 per ADS.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 30, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" link at the top right of the page.