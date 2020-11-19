IPO Preview: DoorDash Starts Dash For Multi-Billion Dollar IPO

DoorDash (DASH) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

San Francisco, California-based DoorDash was founded to enable local retailers to provide delivery capabilities via the firm's mobile app and logistics platform.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Tony Xu, who was previously Vice President of Finance at Uber Technologies.

The firm counts over 390,000 merchants, 1 million 'Dasher' delivery persons and over 18 million users.

DoorDash has received at least $2.26 billion from investors including SVF Fast, Sequoia Capital and Greenview Investment Pte.

The company obtains new users via online marketing and word of mouth.

It acquires new merchants via online marketing, inside sales and direct sales efforts depending on the size of the merchant network.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but dropping in the most recent reporting period as revenues have increased sharply.

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, more than doubled to 2.2x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2019 market research report by QSR Magazine, restaurant digital orders have been growing at an annual rate of 23% from 2013 to 2019 and were forecast to increase by three times by the end of 2020.



However, that estimate was before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has greatly accelerated the use of these delivery services, increasing adoption and growth as a consequence.

Third party apps such as DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats account for 40% of the top 20 most popular apps.

However, a significant challenge for these apps is turning trial users into repeat users. This is typically done through ongoing promotions, which can be expensive and also serve to train users to expect a deal in return for app usage.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

GrubHub (GRUB)

UberEats (UBER)

Postmates (POSTM)

Amazon (AMZN)

Google (GOOG)

In-house restaurant delivery services

DoorDash’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp topline revenue growth

Strong increase in gross profit, but reduced gross margin

Reduced operating losses and lowered negative operating margin

A sharp swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, DoorDash had $1.1 billion in cash and $1.4 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was negative ($574 million).

DoorDash intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount may be as high as $2 billion.

There will be three class of stock:

Class A common stock for the public - one vote per share

Class B common stock for the founders - 20 votes per share

Class C common stock - no shares issued yet - 0 votes per share

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services, or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Mizuho Securities, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co, Piper Sandler and William Blair.

Commentary

DoorDash is seeking public market funding seven years after its founding.

The firm’s financials show the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business, with a strong increase in consumer demand for deliveries resulting in tremendous recent growth in revenue.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped in the most recent, Covid-19 affected period; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has more than doubled.

The market opportunity for delivery services that can scale is significant and its growth curve has been pulled forward by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has served to compel consumers to try these new services.

However, a major question is how durable these gains will be for services like DoorDash, once the pandemic’s effects recede.

Also, another question is once the pandemic recedes, how much more expensive will it be to obtain each new additional customer and to persuade that customer to continue using the service after the initial promotions end.

Services like DoorDash rely on significant promotional cost reductions to acquire and keep customers using their system, so these costs are major inputs into the future potential profitability or lack thereof, once the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic are ameliorated.

DoorDash has done well to focus its efforts on suburban markets as opposed to high density urban markets. This strategy will be rewarded if large numbers of people leave the dense cities for the suburbs.

As to valuation expectations, DoorDash’ most recent private valuation, in June 2020, was at $16 billion, so I would expect its public valuation to meet or exceed that level.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 59.2% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

When we learn more about the IPO pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Glossary Of Terms

