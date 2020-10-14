IPO Launch: Datto Holding Pursues $561 Million IPO Effort

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) intends to raise $561 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Datto was founded to create an integrated IT platform for managed service providers [MSPs] to deliver their software and services to small and medium businesses [SMBs] worldwide.

Management is headed by CEO Tim Weller, who has been with the firm since May 2017 and was previously interim CEO at Wonga, a financial technology company based in London, UK.

Datto’s partners or major customers include:

The firm counts more than 17,000 MSP partners on its platform.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Networking

Business Management

Security

Unified Continuity

Cloud Management

Datto has received at least $1.1 billion from investors including Vista Funds and Austin McChord.

Datto utilizes a marketing and inside sales team to pursue MSP partners via all forms of online communication including SEO, paid search, online events, demos and email outreach.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased.

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, has remained stable at 0.6x in the most recent reporting period.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory. MSP’s most recent calculation was 28% as of June 30, 2020, so the firm has some improvement in this regard.

Management says its dollar-based net revenue retention rate was 115% in the most recent reporting period.

A figure above 100% means that the firm is earning more revenue from the same cohort of customers, i.e., negative net churn, and is a positive signal that its ‘land and expand’ sales and marketing approach is working well.

According to a 2020 market research report, the global managed services market is expected to grow from $179 billion in 2019 to $309 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continued transition of businesses of all sizes to greater reliance on IT software and services and toward cloud environments.

Also, many firms prefer to use managed services to simplify their in-house IT operations as they focus their limited attention on achieving their other business goals.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Barracuda

StorageCraft

Acronis

Veeam

Cisco Meraki

Ubiquiti (UI)

Aruba

Datto’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Increased operating profit and operating margin

A swing to net income

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of June 30, 2020, Datto had $60 million in cash and $673.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was negative ($6.7 million).

Datto intends to raise $561 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 22 million shares of its common stock, offered at a midpoint price of $25.50 per share.

Entities affiliated with Dragoneer have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase up to 20% of the shares offered in the IPO. This is a strong signal for the proposed valuation.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.5 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 13.96%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We expect to use [...] the net proceeds of this offering [...] to repay outstanding borrowings under our term loan facility (the “Term Loan Facility”) and our $50.0 million revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility” and together with the Term Loan Facility, the “Credit Facilities”) and the remainder of such net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets, Macquarie Capital, Mizuho Securities, William Blair, Ramirez & Co. and Siebert Williams Shank.

Commentary

Datto is seeking public investment capital to pay down debt and to fund its expansion plans.

The firm’s financials show moderately growing topline revenue and positive growth across all other major metrics.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate is stable.

MSP’s dollar-based net retention rate of 115% is a good result. This metric is an important indicator of the health of the firm’s sales and marketing efforts and product/market fit.

The market opportunity for providing infrastructure for MSPs is large and expected to grow at a strong rate in the coming years, so Datto has positive industry dynamics in its favor.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 52.9% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, a partial comparison to Ubiquiti (UI) indicates the IPO appears reasonably priced.

Datto is in a growing market segment as small and medium businesses continue to move or grow their IT systems in the cloud.

Developing a 17,000-strong MSP marketplace and related infrastructure systems is not an easy task and the firm is retaining its MSP partners at an impressive rate.

My opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $25.50 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 20, 2020

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

