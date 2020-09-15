IPO Launch: Corsair Gaming Readies $238 Million U.S. IPO

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) intends to raise $238 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

Fremont, California-based Corsair was founded to develop a line of high performance PC and console platform hardware peripherals, components and systems worldwide.

Management is headed by co-founder, president and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andrew Paul, who was previously president of the Multichip Division at Cypress Semiconductor (CY).

Below is a brief overview video of Corsair's Command Center software:

The company’s primary offerings include:

PCs

Components

Streaming Gear

Controllers

Microphone

Cameras

ICUE Command Center Software

Accessories

Corsair has received at least $328 million from investors including Corsair Group (Cayman) and private equity firm EagleTree Capital.

The company sells its products via its website through 'approximately 50 retailers and over 160 distributors and, through distributors, supply our products to thousands of smaller online and brick-and-mortar retailers.'

The firm also sells through Amazon.com, which for the six months ended June 30, 2020, accounted for 26.8% of its total revenue.

Sales, G & A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been rising as revenues have increased.

The Sales, G & A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales, G & A spend, rose to 1.8x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report by Jon Peddie Research, the global market for PC gaming hardware is expected to reach $37 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 1.05% from 2018 to 2022.

The main drag on growth is expected to be the Do-It-Yourself market while prebuilt and custom pre-built PCs may be a positive growth factor.

Jon Peddie commented on the market:

The DIY market is still being affected by the protracted extinction of Entry-Level desktop discrete Graphic Processing Units (GPUs). Gamers generally don’t build DIY rigs using an integrated graphics solution and off the shelf systems in this class offer a lot of bang for the buck. With some additional weakness in the Mid-Range we see the DIY market falling over the next three years then stabilizing. The good news is that DIY activity in the High-End is quite healthy in that time frame. When gamers look at the price of boutique brand gaming PC’s which can cost upwards of $5k, many justify home builds for a few thousand less sporting similar performance.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Logitech

Razer

Kingston

Microsoft

Cooler Master

NZXT

EVGA

Seasonic

Thermaltake

Dell Alienware

HP Omen

Asus

iBuypower

Cyberpower

Corsair’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Higher operating margin and operating profit

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of June 30, 2020, Corsair had $107.4 million in cash and $886.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was $109.0 million.

CRSR intends to sell 7.5 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 6.5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $238 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.9 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.24%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use our net proceeds from this offering to repay approximately $86.6 million of outstanding indebtedness under our first lien term loan and the remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

As of June 30, 2020, $463.5 million was outstanding under the first lien term loan and the interest rate for borrowings under the first lien term loan was either, at our election, a base rate plus a margin range from 2.75% to 3.25% or an adjusted Eurodollar rate plus a margin range from 3.75% to 4.25%.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Macquarie Capital, Baird, Cowen, Stifel, Wedbush Securities, and Academy Securities.

Commentary

Corsair seeks public investment to pay down debt and provide liquidity for certain of its investors.

The company’s financials show strong topline revenue growth, a swing to net income and positive cash flow from operations and free cash flow.

Sales, G & A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly while its Sales, G & A efficiency rate has increased markedly, indicating increased efficiency during the Covid-19 pandemic era.

The market opportunity for selling premium products to gamers and esports players is large but expected to grow at a slow rate.

However, sales of premium products in the DIY market is expected to grow substantially as players seek to customize their rigs at lower price points.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 67.3% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a comparable-based valuation to a basket of publicly held Computer/Peripherals companies in January 2020 with an EV/Revenue of 3.23x, CRSR’s proposed EV/Revenue of 1.5x appears quite reasonable.

When directly compared to peripheral maker Logitech (LOGI) which has a current EV/Revenue multiple of 3.56x while growing revenue at only 10.6% versus Corsair’s 41.7%, CRSR’s IPO valuation also appears more than reasonable.

Given the firm’s strong growth rate, swing to net profits, large free cash flow, and reasonable IPO valuation, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $17.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 22, 2020.

