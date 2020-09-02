IPO Preview: Corsair Gaming Commences U.S. IPO Plan

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and sells PC- or console-based gaming and esports hardware for enthusiasts.

CRSR has grown sharply and swung to positive net income and operating cash flow.

Fremont, California-based Corsair was founded to develop a line of high performance PC and console platform hardware peripherals, components and systems worldwide.

Management is headed by co-founder, president and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andrew Paul, who was previously president of the Multichip Division at Cypress Semiconductor (CY).

Below is a brief overview video of Corsair's Command Center software:

Source: Corsair

The company’s primary offerings include:

PCs

Components

Streaming Gear

Controllers

Microphone

Cameras

ICUE Command Center Software

Accessories

Corsair has received at least $328 million from investors including Corsair Group (Cayman).

The company sells its products via its website through 'approximately 50 retailers and over 160 distributors and, through distributors, supply our products to thousands of smaller online and brick-and-mortar retailers.'

The firm also sells through Amazon.com, which for the six months ended June 30, 2020, accounted for 26.8% of its total revenue.

Sales, G & A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been rising as revenues have increased.

The Sales, G & A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales, G & A spend, rose to 1.8x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report by Jon Peddie Research, the global market for PC gaming hardware is expected to reach $37 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 1.05% from 2018 to 2022.

The main drag on growth is expected to be the Do-It-Yourself market while prebuilt and custom pre-built PCs may be a positive growth factor.

Jon Peddie commented on the market:

The DIY market is still being affected by the protracted extinction of Entry-Level desktop discrete Graphic Processing Units (GPUs). Gamers generally don’t build DIY rigs using an integrated graphics solution and off the shelf systems in this class offer a lot of bang for the buck. With some additional weakness in the Mid-Range we see the DIY market falling over the next three years then stabilizing. The good news is that DIY activity in the High-End is quite healthy in that time frame. When gamers look at the price of boutique brand gaming PC’s which can cost upwards of $5k, many justify home builds for a few thousand less sporting similar performance.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Logitech (LOGI)

Razer (RAZR)

Kingston (KSYT)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Cooler Master

NZXT

EVGA

Seasonic

Thermaltake

Dell Alienware

HP Omen (HP)

Asus

iBuypower

Cyberpower

Corsair’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Higher operating margin and operating profit

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, Corsair had $107.4 million in cash and $886.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was $109.0 million

Corsair intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use our net proceeds from this offering to repay [an as-yet undisclosed amount of...] outstanding indebtedness under our first lien term loan, to repay [an as-yet undisclosed amount of...] of outstanding indebtedness under our second lien term loan and the remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.



As of June 30, 2020, $463.5 million was outstanding under the first lien term loan and the interest rate for borrowings under the first lien term loan was either, at our election, a base rate plus a margin range from 2.75% to 3.25% or an adjusted Eurodollar rate plus a margin range from 3.75% to 4.25%.



As of June 30, 2020, $40.0 million was outstanding under the second lien term loan and the interest rate for borrowings under the second lien term loan was either, at our election, a base rate plus a margin of 7.5% or an adjusted Eurodollar rate plus a margin of 8.5%.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Macquarie Capital, Baird, Cowen, Stifel, Wedbush Securities, and Academy Securities.

Commentary

Corsair is seeking US public capital market investment in order to pay down debt.

The company’s financials show accelerating top line revenue growth, a swing to net profits and strong growth in operating cash flow.

Sales, G & A expenses have risen as a percentage of total revenue; its Sales, G & A efficiency rate has grown to 1.8x.

The market opportunity for PC and console gaming and related hardware is large, but expected to grow at a relatively low rate of growth.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 85.3% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Corsair’s financial results have been impressive, as the firm has swung to a profit and positive operating cash flow in the most recent six-month period, despite the effects of Covid-19.

While the firm has a number of industry competitors, its products appear to be differentiated enough to command premium pricing.

CRSR has recently begun to move into software in order to increase the scope of its offerings, and I expect to see additional software in the future.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I'll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" link at the top right of the page.