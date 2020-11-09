Compass Therapeutics Proposes $50 Million U.S. IPO Terms

Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) has filed to raise $50 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Compass was founded to develop antibody approaches to treating cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with existing approved drugs, including for Her2+ breast cancer.

Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Thomas Schuetz, M.D., Ph.D., who was previously a venture partner at prominent life science venture capital firm OrbiMed, which is also a significant shareholder of Compass.

Below is a brief overview video of new treatment approaches in Her2+ breast cancer:

Source: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

The firm's lead candidate, CTX-471, is in Phase 1 trials as a monotherapy and management expects to initiate a second Phase 1 trial in combination with Herceptin.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $187 million and include OrbiMed, Anderson, Cowen Healthcare Investments, Consonance, Borealis Ventures and F-Prime.

According to a 2017 market research report by GlobalData, the global market for Her2+ breast cancer treatments in the eight major markets (7MM plus urban China) was an estimated $6.4 billion in 2015 and was expected to reach $9.9 billion in 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.4% from 2015 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are improved technologies and new drug approvals in western countries.

However, for patients with cancer that has metastasized to the brain, existing antibody-based treatments have failed to help because they cannot pass the blood-brain barrier.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

AbbView

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Compass’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R & D and G & A expenses associated with its pipeline development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, the company had $55.5 million in cash and $13.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Compass intends to sell 9 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $5.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $49.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a frequent feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $291.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.73%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, [i] to fund clinical trials for CTX-471, including a second Phase 1 trial of CTX-471 in combination with Herceptin and/or Erbitux, as well as manufacturing of clinical trial material, and pre-commercialization manufacturing process development and validation, [ii] to advance our other pipeline candidates, including CTX-8371 and CTX-8573, [iii] to fund new and ongoing research activities for our portfolio of bispecific antibody product candidates, and [iv] for working capital purposes, including general operating expenses, to the extent of any remainder amounts.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Stifel and Raymond James.

Commentary

Compass is seeking a smaller than average IPO transaction to advance its various programs through and into clinical trials.

For its lead candidate, CTX-471, the firm is currently conducting Phase 1 safety trials.

Management intends to complete Phase 1 dosing trials by the second half of 2021 and to begin Phase 2 / 3 trials by early 2022.

The market opportunity for treating solid tumors and breast cancer is extremely large and growing substantially, although there are many other biopharma firms pursuing treatments using various modalities.

CMPX has entered into any formal collaboration agreements, but expects to pursue trials of its various candidates in combination with other existing approved treatments.

Citigroup is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (5.4%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, the IPO is valued on the lower end of the typical range for a clinical stage biopharma firm at IPO, so appears reasonable.

Management indicating very positive preclinical study results for its lead candidate, stating that “we observed that CTX-471 led to a complete eradication of large tumors in mice when dosed as a monotherapy. In treated mice, dosing with CTX-471 was associated with extensive reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment, resulting in increased survival and long-term immune protection. Long after therapy had been completed and after more than eight half-lives of the antibody, treated mice exhibited immune memory that prevented reestablishment of the same tumor.”

Given the promising preclinical results and reasonable IPO price valuation assumption, for life science investors with a long-term hold time frame, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $5.50 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 12, 2020.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.