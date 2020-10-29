IPO Preview: Compass Therapeutics Begins $50 Million IPO Effort

Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) intends to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Compass was founded to develop antibody approaches to treating cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with existing approved drugs, including Her2+ breast cancer.

Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Thomas Schuetz, M.D., Ph.D., who was previously a venture partner at prominent life science venture capital firm OrbiMed, which is also a significant shareholder of Compass.

Below is a brief overview video of new treatment approaches in Her2+ breast cancer:

Source: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

The firm's lead candidate, CTX-471, is in Phase 1 trials as a monotherapy and management expects to initiate a second Phase 1 trial in combination with Herceptin.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $187 million and include OrbiMed, Anderson, Cowen Healthcare Investments, Consonance, Borealis Ventures and F-Prime.

According to a 2017 market research report by GlobalData, the global market for Her2+ breast cancer treatments in the eight major markets (7MM plus urban China) was an estimated $6.4 billion in 2015 and was expected to reach $9.9 billion in 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.4% from 2015 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are improved technologies and new drug approvals in western countries.

However, for patients with cancer that has metastasized to the brain, existing antibody-based treatments have failed to help because they cannot pass the blood-brain barrier.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

AbbView (ABBV)

Amgen (AMGN)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Merck (MRK)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Roche (RHHBY)

Sanofi (SNY)

Compass’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R & D and G & A expenses associated with its pipeline development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $65.4 million in cash and $17.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Compass intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

[i] to fund clinical trials for CTX-471, including a second Phase 1 trial of CTX-471 in combination with Herceptin and/or Erbitux, as well as manufacturing of clinical trial material, and pre-commercialization manufacturing process development and validation,

[ii] to advance our other pipeline candidates, including CTX-8371 and CTX-8573,

[iii] to fund new and ongoing research activities for our portfolio of bispecific antibody product candidates, and

[iv] for working capital purposes, including general operating expenses, to the extent of any remainder amounts.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Stifel and Raymond James.

Commentary

Compass is seeking public funding primarily to fund continued trials of its lead candidate, CTX-471 in combination with other existing approved treatments.

In preclinical studies in mice, the firm noted ‘increased survival and long-term immune protection’ from its lead candidate.

The market opportunity for treating Her2+ breast cancer is expected to grow markedly in the near term.

The firm has disclosed no research collaborations with major pharma firms, so is pursuing a go-it-alone approach at this time.

Management is pursuing programs for its lead candidate both as a monotherapy and in conjunction with other drugs - I see this approach as increasingly common.

The company’s investor syndicate includes OrbiMed, a premier life science venture capital firm with many successes in the biopharma investment space.

Citigroup is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (8.0%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.