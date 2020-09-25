IPO Launch: Chindata Group Sets Terms For $500 Million U.S. IPO

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) intends to raise $500 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares [ADSs] representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

Beijing, China-based Chindata was founded to develop state of the art ‘hyperscale’ computing data centers for organizations in China and greater Asia.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jing Ju, who has had significant experience developing the infrastructure for over ten large data center campuses with a combined capacity of more than 1,000 MW.

Below is a brief overview video of a newly launched data center:

Source: Chindata Group

As of June 30, 2020, the firm had 9 data centers in service and another 6 data centers under construction, with a footprint as shown below:



Chindata has received at least $517 million from investors including Bain Capital, Boloria Investments, Zeta Cayman, Datalake and Abiding Joy.

The company primarily pursues clients seeking wholesale data center capacity and services, although it also provides colocation services at smaller retail data centers within major metro areas.

CD has certain large customers, such as ByteDance which accounted for 81.6% of its total revenue in the first half of 2020.



ByteDance usually signs contracts of ten years in duration.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending lower as revenues have increased.

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, was a still strong 8.8x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the Chinese market for data center services was valued at an estimated $13 billion in 2019 and expected to exceed $36 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast very strong CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth is the growing demand for computing power throughout China as well as continued growth of various providers and their service offerings.

Also, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase of data usage, so the industry has proven to be resilient in the face of this major economic challenge.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Alibaba Cloud (BABA)

GDS Holdings (GDS)

China Mobile (CHL)

Equinix (EQIX)

Telstra (TLSYY)

China Unicom (CHU)

China Telecom (CHA)

Chindata’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue growth, partially through acquisition

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and margin

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, Chindata had $251 million in cash and $807.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was negative $263.8 million).

Chindata intends to raise $500 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 40 million of American Depositary Shares [ADSs] representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, offered at a midpoint price of $12.50 per ADS.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have 15 votes per share.

The S & P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Certain investment firms have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $135 million in the aggregate at the IPO price in a concurrent private placement.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.8 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 11.11%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 70% for development and construction of new data center projects;



approximately 20% for potential investment or acquisition of assets serving strategic value; and



approximately 10% for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank and China Renaissance.

Commentary

Chindata is seeking U.S public investment capital to build more of its hyperscale data centers in China and greater Asia.

The firm’s financials show strong revenue growth, though some of that is via acquisition, a swing to operating profit, reduced net losses and growth in cash flow from operations.

Even though the firm is private equity owned, its long-term debt load is $570 million, not an unreasonable amount.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate has also dropped but remains at an impressive level.

The market opportunity for data center services is expected to grow substantially in the coming years in the Asia Pacific region, so the firm has strong industry dynamics in its favor.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 39.1% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, compared to direct competitor GDS Holdings, the Chindata IPO is valued at higher multiples, although the firm is producing higher revenue growth is almost at breakeven EPS. However, its EV/EBITDA multiple is sharply higher than GDS’, so that is a concern.

Given the company’s reasonable debt load, growth plans, industry demand dynamics and a fair IPO price, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $12.50 per ADS.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 29, 2020

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.