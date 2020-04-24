IPOs on TheStreet
Top Stories
News

Post-IPO Review | Chewy Grows Revenue But Operating Breakeven Remains Distant

IPOStreet

Chewy (CHWY) -Get Report went public in June 2019, raising $1 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO in the U.S.

The firm has developed an e-commerce website that enables consumers to purchase pet food and related products.

CHWY has achieved strong growth and customer use metrics, but remains distant from operating breakeven, so my opinion of the stock is Neutral at its current level.

NEUTRAL-BullishBearish

Florida-based Chewy was founded in 2011 to create a one-stop e-commerce platform for pet products, ranging from foods and treats to healthcare products.

Management is led by CEO and Director Sumit Singh, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously general manager and director of Amazon’s AMZN North American Merchant Fulfillment and Third-party operations.

Chewy has a selection of over 50,000 products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, small pets, reptiles, horses, and others.

The company offers a popular ‘Autoship’ subscription that gives its customers an automatic reordering feature.

Below is a brief overview video of one of Chewy’s YouTube marketing campaigns:

Source: Chewy

For the Fiscal Year 2018, Chewy recorded net sales of $3.5 billion, an increase of 68% over its $2.1 billion of net sales for FY 2017, as shown in the following graphic:

chwysales

Source: Company registration statement

The firm has over 10,000 customer support employees to whom it refers to as “Chewtopians” that are spread across 12 locations in the US and ready to support Chewy’s customers 24/7.

According to a 2018 market research report by Hexa Research, the US online pet food and supplies market is projected to reach $6.13 billion by 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are rising pet ownership in the US as well as the benefits of e-commerce shopping, such as convenient shopping, availability of imported pet products, and price comparisons.

Major competitors that operate pet e-commerce platforms include:

CHWY’s topline revenue by quarter has grown impressively over the past five quarters, with Q4 19 representing a 24.4% growth rate over Q4 18:

chwyrev
Source: Company Financials

Gross profit by quarter has also trended upward:

chwygross
Source: Company Financials

Operating income by quarter has been more uneven and still has a long distance to achieve operating breakeven:

chwyop
Source: Company Financials

Earnings per share (Diluted) have similarly been uneven over the past five quarters:

chwyeps
Source: Company Financials

In the past 12 months, CHWY’s stock price has risen 104 percent vs. the U.S. Online Retail index’ rise of 15.6 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 7.4 percent in the past 12 months, as the chart below indicates:

chwychart

Source: Simply Wall Street

Commentary

In its last earnings call for FY Q4 and full year FYE 2020, management highlighted its continued investment in private brands (higher margin) and its Chewy pharmacy initiative.

Also, the company expanded the number of fulfillment centers, presumably to reduce delivery times.

Management also touted its autoship functionality, saying that 70% of net sales in Q4 was done through the autoship feature, an impressive statistic.

In 2020, the company’s plans to launch two new fulfillment centers is expected to improve its SG&A cost efficiencies.

Notably, most of the firm’s products, which are foods and treats, are sourced in the U.S., mitigating potential supply chain disruption risks had they been sourced from China. CHWY has not seen ‘material disruptions’ in its operations or supply chain to-date.

As to its financial results, the firm’s revenues for the full year grew by 40% and the number of customers increased by 2.9 million to 13.5 million ‘active’ customers. Average annual sales per customer was $360, an increase of 10.4% year over year.

Gross margin increased by 340 basis points for the year, another positive development.

However, the company still lost $252.4 million for the year, including share-based compensation of $136.2 million, and free cash flow was a slight negative at ($2.1 million) for the year.

Forward revenue guidance for FY Q1 was for year-over-year growth of a midpoint of 36%. Furthermore, as customers pull back on their previous stockpiling behavior, revenue growth may be front-loaded so that the remainder of FYE 2021 may see more tepid growth.

While I like CHWY’s prospects in a post-pandemic world where more people shop online, management has made only minor progress toward operating or EPS breakeven.

There are aspects of CHWY’s execution that are positive, but their operating cost structure is still high, which weighs heavily on profitability as the firm builds out its capabilities.

For investors who are extremely patient, perhaps CHWY is a buy here, but for me, my bias is Neutral until management can prove itself capable of a serious turn towards profitability.

NEUTRAL-BullishBearish
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Post-IPO Review | Fiverr International Is Positioned For 2020 Growth

The firm has developed an online marketplace that connects persons acting as service providers with companies and individuals needing service tasks completed.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview | Kingsoft Cloud Seeks U.S. Investment In IPO

The firm provides Internet and public cloud services to enterprises in Asia.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview | SelectQuote Files For U.S. IPO

SLQT has developed an online service that enables insurance carriers to bid for customers seeking senior health, life, automobile, and home insurance coverage.

IPOStreet

Post-IPO Review | CrowdStrike Produces Strong Growth With Platform Strategy

CRWD has produced enviable financial and operational results while significantly expanding its total addressable market through a platform approach.

IPOStreet

IPO Opinion | ORIC Pharmaceuticals Readies $75 Million IPO

The company is developing a pipeline of drug candidates for treating patients with treatment resistant prostate cancer or solid tumors.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview | Cole Haan Begins U.S. IPO Process

CLHN has grown revenue and operating margin at the same time it has been focusing on its direct-to-consumer [DTC] approach to the market.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview | Ayala Pharmaceuticals Files For U.S. IPO

The company is advancing small molecule drug treatment candidates for rare and aggressive cancers in genetically targeted patient populations.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview | GAN Limited Starts U.S. IPO Effort

GAN Limited (GAN) intends to raise $35 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

IPOStreet

IPO Opinion | Loha Seeks $26 Million In U.S. IPO

Loha (LOHA) intends to raise $25.7 million from the sale of its Class A shares in a U.S. IPO.The company sells premium and healthy-oriented grocery and retail products for discerning customers in China.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview | Harbor Custom Development Files For Mini-IPO

Harbor Custom Development is a residential homebuilder in the western Seattle metropolitan region and wants to raise $15 million in an IPO.

IPOStreet