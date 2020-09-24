IPO Launch: Boqii Holding Readies $77 Million U.S. IPO Effort

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) intends to raise $77 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares [ADSs] representing underlying Class A shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

Shanghai, China-based Boqii was founded to create a social network for 'pet parents,' which represents a fast-growing segment of consumers within China.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Hao Liang, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously chief operating officer at PPLive, a director at Tencent Video and an early product manager at QQ.

Below is a brief overview video of a Chinese pet adoption event:

The firm has developed sales relationships with more than 410 pet product brands, stores and pet hospitals.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Social community

Purchase pet products

Boqii has received at least $320 million from investors including Merchant Tycoon, CMB, GS Investment, CW PETS, Apsaras Legend, Raumier Limited and Chong Li entities.

Boqii says it is the largest pet-focused platform in China in terms of revenue and had approximately 23 million registered users as of December 31, 2019.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the company averaged 3.5 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users).



BQ engages with potential users through 'shopping, content, social media and offline events, spurring interactions in a way that traditional retailers do not.



Essentially, the site offers pet product sellers online distribution via its online social network.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have fluctuated.

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to 1.2x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2019 market research report by Frost & Sullivan, the Chinese market for pet products and services was an estimated RMB172 billion in 2018, 3x the size of the market in 2013.

The market is expected to grow to RMB472 billion by 2023, a further growth multiple of 2.7X.

Pet owners in China usually are middle-to-high income earners, have an advanced degree, are in the middle to upper economic class and are younger in age.

Notably, in a 2018 survey, 61% of pet owners were married and more than one-third of pet owners have an average income of RMB10,000 per month and that 89% of pet owners have purchased pet products online versus solely in stores.

Below is the competitive landscape, including online and offline sources:

Management says its system differentiates itself through its data analytics, privacy and inventory management capabilities.

Boqii’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue trajectory

Contracting gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating losses

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of June 30, 2020, Boqii had $45.2 million in cash and $79.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was negative ($25.6 million)

Boqii intends to raise $77 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares [ADSs] representing underlying Class A shares.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share/ADS and Class B shareholders (the company founders) will be entitled to 20 votes per share.

The S & P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.0 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 7.71%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

35% to further invest in content innovation, membership system development and research and development, including big data technology;



20% to develop and market our private label brands;



15% to improve our fulfillment and warehousing capabilities;



15% to seek for potential merger and acquisition opportunities; and



15% to satisfy other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners, CMBI, and Valuable Capital Limited

Commentary

Boqii is seeking U.S. capital to fund its expansion plans within China.

BQ’s financials show uneven topline revenue growth, reduced gross profit, increasing operating losses and operating cash burn.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping, a good sign; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has increased markedly in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for pet products and services in China has shown remarkable growth and is expected to continue that growth in the near future, so the firm has strong industry dynamics in its favor.

The firm’s performance in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic has also been enviable, although it may be just as much due to market dynamics as people have sought the comfort of pets during the crisis.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Roth Capital is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 9.2% since their IPO. This is a middle-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, compared to U.S.-based Chewy, which is also an online pure-play pet products company, BQ is seeking more than double the EV / Revenue valuation afforded to Chewy, while growing revenue at a lower rate of growth.

While I like BQ’s future growth prospects within China, management is asking for a relatively high valuation for what is essentially a pet products distributor, so my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL due to excessive valuation.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week of Sept 28, 2020.

Glossary Of Terms

