IPO Launch: Avidity Biosciences Proposes Terms For $150 Million IPO

Avidity Biosciences (RNA) has filed to raise $150 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing precision treatments for various muscle dystrophy disease conditions.

RNA is still an ultra high risk early stage preclinical biopharma and the IPO is more suited to institutional investors with long time horizons than for individual investors.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

La Jolla, California-based Avidity was founded to develop what it calls its Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate [AOC] platform for combining the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies for targeting the genetic drivers of dystrophy diseases.

Management is headed by president and CEO Sarah Boyce, who has been with the firm since October 2019 and was previously president and Board member of Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) and has held several senior positions in other biopharma companies.

Below is a brief overview video of myotonic dystrophy:

Source: Osmosis

The company's lead candidate is AOC1001, a treatment candidate for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

AOC1001 is still in preclinical development and management intends to initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trials by the end of 2021.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $137 million and include RTW Investments, Cormorant Asset Management, Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), ALETHEA Capital Management, and EcoR1 Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for duchenne muscular dystrophy is forecast to reach $4.1 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 41.3% from 2019 to 2023.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the emergence of mutation-specific treatments, increasing numbers of patients and government initiatives.

However, mutation-specific treatments will likely have less growth due to their expensive pricing structure.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Novartis

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Asklepios Kliniken

Hoveround

Siemens Healthcare

Avidity’s recent financial results are typical of an early stage biopharma firm; they feature little revenue and significant R & D and G & A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through pre-clinical research.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $88.8 million in cash and $12.8 million in total liabilities excluding $13.9 million in deferred revenue. (Unaudited, interim)

RNA intends to sell 10 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. The absence of this typical investor ‘support’ for the IPO is notable.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $375.5 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 32.31%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds to fund the research and development of its preclinical development programs and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including pre-commercial activities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Cowen, SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo Securities.

Commentary

Avidity is seeking an above-average IPO transaction size to advance its drug pipeline for the treatment of various muscular dystrophies.

For its lead candidate, AOC1001, the firm is preparing to enter Phase 1 trials not until the later half of 2021.

The market opportunities for various dystrophies is expected to grow in the near term, due to advances in treatment options and the high prices for these rare disease treatments.

While the firm does not have specific collaborations for its named programs, it does have a development collaboration with Eli Lilly for targeting up to six messenger RNA candidates in immunology and other indications outside of muscle.

Cowen is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (31.3%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay an enterprise value of approximately $375 million at IPO which is within the typical range of a clinical stage firm.

However, Avidity is still an ultra early stage firm in preclinical stage and expects to enter safety trials for its lead candidate in the latter half of 2021.

The IPO is really more suited to institutional investors as a ‘venture round’ rather than for individual investors.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 11, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)