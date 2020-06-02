IPO Launch: Applied Molecular Transport Aims For $130 Million IPO

Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) intends to raise $130 million from the sale of its ordinary shares in a U.S. IPO.

The company is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates to treat various autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic diseases.

AMTI is developing some very promising technologies to avoid drug contents crossing into the bloodstream.

For life science investors with an 18- to 36-month hold time frame, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $13.00 per share.

South San Francisco, California-based Applied was founded to develop drugs that provide therapeutic effects via facilitating payloads across the intestinal epithelium barrier.

Management is led by co-founder and CEO Mr. Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., who was previously Life Sciences Practices Leader at Booz Allen Hamilton and a Director at MiNDERA Corporation, a non-invasive skin genomics company.

Below is a brief overview video of ulcerative colitis:

The firm's lead candidate, AMT-101, is an oral IL-10 fusion protein designed for active transport across the IE barrier into local GI tissue while not entering the bloodstream, to treat ulcerative colitis without the toxicity effects associated with systemic administration.

Notably, in a positive aspect of the Phase 1b safety trials, there were 'only negligible levels of AMT-101 detected in systemic circulation.'

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $105 million and include EPIQ Capital Group, Founders Fund and Sheatree Direct.

According to a 2017 market research report by Allied Market Research, the market for ulcerative colitis was $4.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $7.5 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing prevalence of the disease affecting people globally as well as increased development efforts by pharmaceutical firms for novel treatments coupled with increasing awareness of treatment options.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Eli Lilly & Co

Sanofi Aventis

Merck

InDex Pharmaceuticals

Ajinomoto Pharmaceuticals

Abbott Laboratories

Avaxia Biologics

AbbVie

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Applied’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R & D and G & A expenses associated with its development programs.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $16.1 million in cash and $8.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

AMTI intends to sell ten million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $13.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $130.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a notable absence of a typical feature of investor ‘support’ for a life science IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $402.2 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 31.85%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Based on current business plans, we believe that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash, cash equivalents, and investments, will be sufficient to fund our planned operations for at least the next 24 months and through the top-line data readouts for the planned Phase 2 clinical trials for AMT-101 and for the planned Phase 1 clinical trial for AMT-126.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Jefferies, and SVB Leerink.

Commentary

AMTI is seeking an above-average IPO amount to fund its pipeline development for the next two years.

For its lead candidate, AMT-101 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, management has shown promising results in early Phase 2b trials. The drug avoids crossing into the bloodstream, which would create a higher toxicity profile.

The next data readout is expected soon and the firm expects to initiate Phase 2a trials for all of its AMT-101 programs in 2020.

The market opportunity for the treatment of ulcerative colitis is expected to grow markedly in years ahead.

However, the firm faces significant competition in the space and management has disclosed no research or other commercial collaboration relationships which I view as a slight negative signal.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 36.0% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay an enterprise value that is within the typical range for clinical stage biopharma IPOs.

Overall, the firm appears to be making good progress on a promising set of technologies and, with the IPO funding, will be well capitalized to reach its next set of milestones and upside catalyst.

For life science investors with an 18- to 36-month hold time frame, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $13.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 4, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)