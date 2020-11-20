IPO Launch: AMMO Finalizes $15 Million IPO Effort

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) intends to raise $15 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based AMMO was founded to design, produce and market ammunition and related casings to consumers and agencies in the U.S.

Management is headed by president, Chairman and CEO Mr. Fred Wagenhals, who has been with the firm since December 2016 and was previously president, Chairman and CEO of Action Performance Companies, a publicly held distributor of licensed motorsports merchandise.

Below is a brief overview video of how ammunition is made:

Source: SHWATteam

AMMO has received at least $57 million from investors.

The firm acquires customers through direct sales methods and sells through distributors and direct to larger retailers and law enforcement agencies.

Two customers accounted for 15% and 11% of net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a reduction in concentration from 26% and 11% in the same period in 2019.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased sharply.

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, rose to a strong 20.5x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global ammunition market was approximately $20.4 billion in 2019.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in demand for small caliber ammunition for sports shooting activities with pistols and rifles.

Also, firms are continuing to produce innovative products for specialty markets.The chart below shows the historical and forecast market trajectory for the U.S. by caliber size:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Federal Premium Ammunition

Remington Arms

Winchester Ammunition [Olin] (OLN)

Black-Hills Ammunition

CBC Group

Fiocchi Ammunition

Hornady Manufacturing

PMC

Rio Ammunition

Wolf

AMMO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating loss and lowered negative operating margin

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant recent financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of Sept. 30, 2020, AMMO had $3.4 million in cash and $29.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2020, was negative ($8.4 million).

POWW intends to sell 7.1 million shares of common stock at an assumed price of $2.10 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The firm’s stock is currently listed on the OTCQB as “POWW.”

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $132.9 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.37%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Approximately $3,300,000 for capital expenditures;

Approximately $1,300,000 for research and development for new products and improvements to existing products including, but not limited to, hiring of key personnel, and material costs for research activities;

Approximately $1,300,000 to upgrade sales and marketing capabilities, including but not limited to public relations, advertising, software implementation and adding additional staff; and

The remainder for working capital, other general corporate purposes, and possibly acquisitions of other companies, products or technologies, though no such acquisitions are currently contemplated.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO have been changed to Alexander Capital and Kingswood Capital Markets (Division of Benchmark Investments).

Commentary

AMMO is seeking public investment to fund its continued product development and growth plans and to cover increased use of cash.

The firm’s financials have been updated to show continued impressive topline revenue growth from a low base and a swing to positive gross margin.

However, the firm still has significant operating losses and free cash flow burn.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped sharply and its Selling and Marketing efficiency ratio has dramatically grown, both indicating increased capital efficiency in this regard.

The market opportunity for small caliber ammunition and for specialty market products shows promising growth prospects over the medium term.

Alexander Capital is the lead underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

As a comparable-based valuation, compared to Olin which owns Winchester Ammunition, AMMO is producing a strongly positive revenue growth rate, while Olin is in negative territory, although it’s an admittedly partial and imperfect comparable.

AMMO says that ‘Covid-19 has not yet negatively affected [its] operational results,’ which is a notable statement.

The firm is subject to its retail customer reducing their orders due to lockdown directives from state governments given the current sharply rising virus case counts across the U.S.

More than 38 states have reported a rise of over 10% in virus case counts, so the U.S. is undergoing what appears to be the worst rise in cases, so I’m concerned the firm will experience a sales slowdown in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

While AMMO has performed enviably during the initial phases of the pandemic, I’m cautious about the IPO and the company’s ability to grow revenue at the rate it has done so in the near past.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

