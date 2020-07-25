IPO Launch: AlloVir Seeks $251 Million For Virus Treatment Pipeline

AlloVir (ALVR) has filed to raise $251 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is a mid stage firm developing drug treatments for virus conditions.

ALVR is preparing to enter Phase 3 trials and has an enviable position as a virus-focused biopharma with a promising pipeline in an area that is receiving strong interest by investors, researchers and government entities.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based AlloVir was founded to advance a pipeline of treatment candidates for viruses, including a preclinical stage program for Covid19 virus.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. David Hallal, who has been with the firm since September 2018 and was previously in various executive roles at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, most recently as CEO.

The firm's lead candidate, Viralym-M, is targeting five viruses, BK, CMV, AdV, EBV and HHV-6.Additional programs are targeting the Covid19 virus, RSV, influenza, PIV, hMPV, HBV and HHV-8 viruses.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $176 million and include ElevateBio and Fidelity.

According to a 2020 market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market for antiviral drugs was valued at $36.1 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $44.2 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026.

However, with the advent of the Covid19 virus, the potential growth of this market is likely to increase substantially as treatments or vaccines are discovered.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the Covid19 pandemic, continued growth in the number of people affected by HIV, and an increasing frequency in viral outbreaks in the Asia Pacific region.

Also, the Asia Pacific region is likely to see the highest growth in demand for treatments due to increasing incidence of viral diseases including swine flu, dengue and Ebola.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)

Helocyte

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Ansun BioPharma

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

AlloVir’s recent financial results are typical of a biopharma firm at IPO in that they feature little revenue and significant R & D and G & A costs associated with its development program.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $115.7 million in cash and $15.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

ALVR intends to sell 14.75 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $251 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a common feature for life science companies at IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $924.1 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 24.11%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to fund expenses to advance our lead product candidate, Viralym-M, through its planned Phase 3 clinical trials in immunocompromised patients post allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant, or HSCT, in treatment of three virus-associated complications: hemorrhagic cystitis, or HC, cytomegalovirus, or CMV, and adenovirus, or AdV,

to fund expenses to advance Viralym-M through its planned Phase 2 clinical trials in prevention of multi-virus infections in HSCT patients, treatment of BK virus infections in kidney transplant recipients and treatment of CMV infections in solid organ transplant recipients,

to fund expenses to advance ALVR through its planned Phase 1/2 clinical trials in HSCT patients and other high risk individuals,

to fund expenses to advance ALVR109 through its planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial in SARS-CoV-2 and

for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler.

Commentary

AlloVir is seeking a larger than usual IPO transaction size to advance its various programs through trials.

For its lead candidate, Viralym-M, the firm is planning Phase 3 trials for treating a number of virus-associated conditions.

The rest of its pipeline, including a Covid19 treatment, is still in a preclinical stage of development.

The market opportunities for these various virus conditions are large and expected to continue growing due to a variety of factors, including sharply increased awareness of the need for treatments and vaccines in light of the Covid19 pandemic.

Management has initiated a research collaboration with the Baylor College of Medicine for its Covid19 treatment program.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 64.2% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value of $924 million, which is significantly higher than the typical range of up to $500 million for biopharma IPOs.

Given the firm’s Phase 3 enrollment status and its position as a virus-focused biopharma with a promising pipeline in an area that is receiving strong interest by investors, researchers and government entities, although the IPO isn’t cheap, my opinion is a BUY at up to $17.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 29, 2020.

