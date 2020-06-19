IPO Launch: Albertsons Companies Readies $1.25 Billion U.S. IPO

Albertsons Companies (ACI) intends to raise $1.25 billion from the sale of its Class A common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates a network of grocery stores under various brand names, mostly in the western and northeastern U.S. regions.

ACI has been a consistent performer, produces strong free cash flow and will pay an initial dividend rate of 2.5%, so for investors interested in a steady stock holding, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $19.00 per share.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons was founded to develop a grocery store network throughout the United States.

Management is led by President and CEO Vivek Sankaran, who has been with the firm since April 2019 and was previously CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America (PEP) and Frito-Lay.

Below is a brief overview video of Albertsons Companies:

Source: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons has received at least $1.8 billion from investors including Cerberus Capital Management, Klaff Realty, Schottenstein Stores, Lubert-Adler Partners, Kimco Realty and others.

In addition to its large footprint in North America, the company owns a number of subsidiary grocery and food related companies who sell primarily through offline locations.

Selling & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped slightly as revenues have increased.

The Selling & Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Administrative spend, was 0.1x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for supermarkets and grocery stores in the U.S. is expected to reach $678.4 billion in 2020, as shown in the chart below:

This represents a forecast annualized market size growth of 1.4% from 2015 to 2020.

The main drivers for this expected growth are per capita disposable income which has trailed overall GDP growth from 2015 to 2020.

The firm and its subsidiaries face competition from other brick and mortar food and drug stores (Kroger (KR)), wholesalers (Costco (COST)), online retailers, specialty supermarkets, general merchandise stores, farmers' markets, restaurants and meal solution companies that deliver direct to the home.

Albertsons’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Steadily growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and margin

High and increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of February 29, 2020, Albertsons had $470.7 million in cash and $22.5 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended February, 2020, was $1.53 billion.

ACI intends to sell 65.8 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.25 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The firm recently sold $1.75 billion in convertible debt to purchase certain pre-IPO shareholder interests and which is convertible into Class A common shares at a conversion price of $17.22.

Class B shareholders include the CEO, who received Class B-1 and B-2 share grants as part of his compensation package.

The S & P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $17.3 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 13.74%.

The firm will pay an initial annual dividend of 2.5% of the IPO price per share. Assuming $19.00 at IPO, the annual dividend would be $0.475 per share.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm will receive no proceeds from the IPO, as existing investors, including major investors and small ones, are selling shares into the IPO.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., RBC Capital Markets, Telsey Advisory Group, MUFG, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities, Ramirez & Co., Stern and Tigress Financial Partners.

Commentary

Albertsons is going public but won’t see any of the IPO proceeds, as the transaction is to make a public market for its stock so existing investors may sell all or part of their positions.

The firm’s financials show relatively strong revenue growth, operating margin growth and enviable cash flow from operations.

Selling and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped slightly as revenues have increased.

The market opportunity for food retailing in the U.S. is large and expected to grow in the years ahead.

ACI is notably absent from the center and south regions of the U.S., with these regions potentially representing expansion targets for the future.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 48.6% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a comparable-based valuation, ACI at IPO compares favorably to The Kroger Companies (KR), so the IPO appears reasonably valued.

Additionally, ACI is producing a significant free cash flow yield of 16.76% and plans to pay an initial dividend of 2.5% per year.

While ACI is not a fast grower, I like the firm’s cash flow yield and market dominance.

For investors seeking a steady performer and dividend payer, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $19.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 25, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

