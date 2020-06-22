IPO Launch: Akouos Pursues $125 Million U.S. IPO

Akouos (AKUS) has filed to raise $125 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a pipeline of AAV delivered genetic therapies for genetic and acquired hearing loss conditions.

AKUS is still a very early stage firm and the IPO isn’t cheap. It may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

_____

To listen to an audio version of this report, click on the graphic below:

_____

Boston, Massachusetts-based Akouos was founded to create a precision genetic medicine platform to develop AAV-delivered gene therapies for various types of hearing loss.

Management is led by co-founder, president and CEO Emmanuel Simons, Ph.D, who was previously in senior roles at Voyager Therapeutics and at Warp Drive Bio.

Below is a brief interview of co-founder and CEO Simons:

Source: Harvard Business School

The firm's lead candidate, AK-OTOF, is in the preclinical development stage for the treatment of OTOF-mediated hearing loss.

Below is the status of the company’s current drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $162.7 million and include 5AM Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Novartis Venture Fund (NVS), Partners Innovation Fund, RA Capital Management, Sofinnova Investments and a number of other venture capital and private equity firms.

According to management, it believes the addressable market for its AK-OTOF treatment is approximately 7,000 individuals, 'which is a subset of the total population of individuals with hearing loss due to mutations in the otoferlin, or OTOF, gene in the United States and European Union in the aggregate.'

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Decibel Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics

Otonomy

Applied Genetic Technologies

Sensorion SA

Management says its approach to developing treatments for various inner ear disorders is a function of leveraging its selection platform.

The firm intends to also seek the development of genetic treatments for 'the most common forms of hearing loss, such as age-related and noise-induced hearing loss.’

Akouos’ recent financial results are typical of a preclinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R & D and G & A costs associated with advancing its pipeline of treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $120.2 million in cash and $21.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

AKUS intends to sell 8.33 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $125.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price; the absence of this typical investor ‘support’ for the IPO is a potentially negative signal, although it is becoming less frequent of late.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $424.7 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 29.43%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds ‘to advance clinical development of AK-OTOF for the treatment of OTOF-mediated hearing loss through the report of preliminary clinical data from our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial; initiate clinical development of our additional product candidates, anti-VEGF, CLRN1, and GJB2; continue preclinical development of our other product candidates and development programs, including our autosomal dominant hearing disorder and our hair cell regeneration programs; establish internal manufacturing capabilities of 250-liter capacity; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.’

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Cowen, Piper Sandler and BTIG.

Commentary

AKUS is seeking an above average IPO transaction size to fund its preclinical stage development efforts into Phase 1 trials for its lead program.

Its lead candidate is AK-OTOF, and management expects to enter Phase 1/2 trials but has provided no expected data readout date.

The IPO proceeds together with its existing resources are expected to fund the firm’s operations for up to two years after the IPO.

The market opportunity for genetic hearing loss is somewhat attenuated in size, but environmental hearing loss treatment demand is large and expected to grow in the years ahead as the global population ages and hearing loss becomes even more prevalent.

While the firm is conducting preclinical activities in a research collaboration with the University of Michigan, management has disclosed no major biopharma firm collaborations.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 48.0% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise near the high end of typical clinical stage biopharma IPOs, so the IPO appears pricey.

Given the extremely early stage of development and the rather high price of the IPO, it may be more suited to institutional investors with a long-term hold time frame.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 25, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" link at the top right of the page.