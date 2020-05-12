IPO Launch: ADC Therapeutics Lowers Price In 2nd IPO Attempt

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) intends to raise $125 million from the sale of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing drug candidates for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors.

ADCT is making a new attempt to go public at a reasonable valuation and with strong existing investor interest in supporting the IPO.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame of at least 12 - 18 months, my opinion is a BUY at up to $17.00 per share.

Epalinges, Switzerland-based ADC was founded as a spin-off of Spirogen to develop antibody drug conjugates (ADCs - hence the company's name) for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancer conditions.

Management is headed by CEO Christopher Martin, who has been with the firm since its formation and was previously CEO of Spirogen, which was acquired by AstraZeneca in 2013.

Below is a brief overview video of antibody drug conjugates:

Source: ADC Review

The firm's lead candidates are Lonca and Cami. Lonca has shown strong overall response rates for the treatment of refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Cami, which it is developing in collaboration with Genmab A/S, has also shown a high overall response rate for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: F-1 Filing

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $550 million and include Auven Therapeutics, AstraZeneca (AZN) -Get Report and HPWH TH AG.

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for blood cancer treatments was $35.6 billion in 2016.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.48% from 2018 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increasing number of elderly persons who account for a higher incidence of blood cancer conditions.

Below is a chart showing the historical and expected future growth of blood cancer incidence in the U.S.:

Source: Grand View Research

Additionally, increasing awareness of blood cancer symptoms and increased government funding of research initiatives will add to the expected growth of the industry.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Pfizer

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AbbVie

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Celgene

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

CytomX Therapeutics

Seattle Genetics

ADC’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm in that they feature little revenue and high R & D and G & A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited IFRS):

Source: F-1 Filing

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $115.6 million in cash and $26.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

ADCT intends to sell 7.355 million shares of common shares at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $100 million in the aggregate at the IPO price.

This is a very strong signal of existing investor interest.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $971.3 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 11.5%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds to advance its drug treatment candidate programs through trials and preclinical development.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen.

Commentary

ADCT is making another attempt at an IPO, after having tried in September, 2019 at a much higher enterprise value.

For its lead candidate, the firm is in Phase 2 trial stage and management expects to report initial readouts in the second half of 2020 to the first half of 2021, assuming there are no delays due to Covid19 or other exigencies.

The market opportunity for the blood cancer conditions are significant and expected to grow in size due to the aging worldwide population in the years ahead.

The firm is collaborating with Genmab on its ADCT-301 lead product development.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 15.9% since their IPO. This is a middle tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management has sharply reduced its expected valuation, from an enterprise value of $1.6 billion in September 2019’s IPO attempt, to the current $971 million, for a reduction of 39%, quite a drop considering the firm is more than six months ahead of where it was during the last attempt.

Additionally, existing investors are intending to take 80% of the IPO allocation, a very strong signal of support for the IPO.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame of at least 12 - 18 months, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $17.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 14, 2020.

(I have no positions in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)