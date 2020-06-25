IPO Launch: Accolade Seeks $175 Million In U.S. IPO

Accolade (ACCD) has filed to raise $175 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company has developed an integrated healthcare platform offering for enterprises.

ACCD is growing but uncertainties abound for its future growth trajectory and already high operating cash burn; the IPO appears pricey.

_____

To listen to an audio version of this report, click on the graphic below:

_____

Seattle, Washington-based Accolade was founded to provide businesses with the ability to offer their employees a comprehensive platform that provides all of their healthcare information in one integrated system.

In addition, the company provides health assistant and clinician services where applicable.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Rajiv Singh, who has been with the firm since October 2015 and was previously co-founder of Concur Technologies, a business travel and expense software company.

Below is a brief overview video of Accolade's offerings:

Source: Accolade

The company’s primary offerings include:

Total Benefits

Total Care

Total Health and Benefits

Accolade has received at least $287 million from investors including Accretive Care Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Carrick Capital and Thomas Spann.

The company currently has 53 customers across industries including media, financial services, technology, energy, retail and transportation.

ACCD currently serves over 1.5 million members and generates revenue on a per-member-per-month fee basis and pursues new customers via a direct sales model that targets medium to large employers.

The company has generated what it refers to as a 'gross dollar retention' rate of 99% and 95% for the fiscal years ended February 28, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Normally retention rates are reported as 'net' and not 'gross,' so I'm assuming the net figures are less positive and are under 100%, so the company is likely experiencing net churn on a revenue basis which is less than ideal.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased.

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, rose to 1.3x in the most recent reporting period

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory. ACCD’s most recent calculation was 25% as of the twelve months ended February 29, 2020, so the firm needs improvement for this metric.

According to a 2017 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the U.S. market for population health management software and services is expected to grow from $13.85 billion in 2016 to $42.54 billion in 2021.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 25.2% from 2016 to 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, aging of the U.S. population, increasing demand from enterprises for integrated health and wellness management solutions, and improved offerings from technology providers.

However, drags on market growth will include a lack of data management capabilities, slowness of migration from legacy on-premises systems and patient data security concerns.

Major vendors in or near the company’s space include:

Cerner

McKesson

Allscripts Healthcare

Healthagen

OptumHealth

IBM

Epic Corporation

Conifer Health Solutions

Wellcentive

Quantum Health

Health Advocate

Castlight Health

Management says its competitors are more from large health plan operators, traditional advocacy and navigation companies and adjacent startups.

Accolade’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing top line revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Lowered but significant operating losses

Increasing and large cash use in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of February 29, 2020, Accolade had $33.2 million in cash and $97.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended February 29, 2019 was a negative ($37.6 million).

ACCD intends to sell 8.75 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $175.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $921.1 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 18.76%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds to potential pay down debt and for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, Credit Suisse, William Blair, Baird and SVB Leerink.

Commentary

Accolade is going public to pay down debt and make a public market for its shares.

The firm’s financials show growing topline revenue and gross profit, but not much progress to operating breakeven which is still far away.

Additionally, the firm is burning through an increasingly high amount of operating cash.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased and the firm’s sales & marketing efficiency has increased, both good signs.

Management has chosen to quote a gross dollar retention rate, which is a bit odd, so we can’t really see what the net churn figures are for the firm.

The market opportunity for providing a healthcare and wellness platform to enterprises for their employees is large and expected to grow at a strong rate in the near term, so the firm has positive industry dynamics in its favor.

However, ACCD faces competitors from legacy and upstarts pursuing the same enviable market.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 111.9% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a comparable-based valuation, the IPO is priced significantly higher than Castlight Health. Castlight has produced negative growth and a number of other troubling metrics, so the comparison is inexact.

ACCD is exposed to customer layoffs since its business model is primarily seat-based, so the firm may see growth attenuate as the Covid19 pandemic and related recession afflicts its customer base.

Also, I’m concerned about the company’s high and increasing operational cash burn and sub-par ‘gross’ retention rates.

Accordingly, my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL due to these factors and a belief that the IPO isn’t cheap where it is currently valued.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 1, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" link at the top right of the page.