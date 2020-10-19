IPO Launch: Abcam Pursues Growth Capital In U.S. IPO

Abcam plc (ABCM) intends to raise $148 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

Cambridge, UK-based Abcam was founded to provide research tools for proteomic research use only and to develop antibodies for clinical applications.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Alan Hirzel, who has been with the firm since January 2014 and was previously a partner at consulting firm Bain & Company.

Abcam has received at least $138 million from investors including T. Rowe Price, Durable Capital Partners, Jonathan Milner, Harding Loevner, Standard Life Aberdeen, Baillie Gifford & Co, Invesco Advisors and BlackRock.

Abcam has a catalog of 100,000 products which it sources from suppliers as well as develops in-house.



It's in-house product development has accelerated in recent years in 'research areas we expect to have high demand.'

The firm has sold its products in over 130 countries through its e-commerce websites, a distributor network and field sales teams.



Abcam counted approximately 750,000 life science researchers as its customer base for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Selling, G & A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have decreased in the most recent fiscal year.

The Selling, G & A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G & A spend, was negative (0.1x) in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2016 market research report by bcc Research, the global market for life science tools and reagents was over $48 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $58 billion by the end of 2020.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.8% from 2015 to 2020

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growth in the biopharma industry as demand for innovations in disease treatments grows due to an aging global population.

Also, North America has historically dominated demand for new products but the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a strong rate in the near term as demand for improved treatments increases there.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Merck KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

Cell Signaling Technology

Bio-Techne (TECH)

PerkinElmer (PKI)

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

BioLegend

Abcam’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Lowered operating

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of June 30, 2020, Abcam had $231.7 million in cash and $382 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was $61.4 million.

Abcam intends to raise $148 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of approximately 8.9 million of ADSs representing underlying ordinary shares at a reference price of $16.52 per ADS.

Its ordinary shares trade on the AIM stock market of the London Stock Exchange,

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.5 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 3.97%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our ADSs, facilitate greater access to the public equity markets, increase our visibility in the marketplace, as well as to obtain additional capital. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, general corporate purposes and to fund incremental growth, including for possible acquisitions. However, we do not currently have any definitive or preliminary plans with respect to the use of proceeds for such purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Lazard, SVB Leerink and William Blair.

Commentary

Abcam is seeking additional capital to fund its growth strategy which is focused on its antibody development business segment.

The firm’s financials show the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on research efforts, reducing demand for its products in the most recent fiscal year.

Selling, G & A expenses have risen as a percentage of revenue; its Selling, G & A efficiency rate has swung to negative territory likely due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s damping effects.

The market opportunity for developing and selling reagents and antibodies is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate in the near term.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 50.4% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, compared to Bio-Techne, the IPO appears lower priced in revenue multiple terms.

I believe Abcam’s revenue drop is temporary due to Covid-19 and the firm’s revenue growth prospects are meaningful as the effects of the pandemic wane.

While the IPO isn’t cheap, Abcam is well positioned to take advantage of the continued strong growth in the biopharma industry for research tools.

My opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $16.00 per ADS.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 21, 2020

