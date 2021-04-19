Zynga Rises on Buy Initiation from BMO, $15 Price Target

Zynga 'has a competitive advantage in creating deeper relationships with its players', a BMO analyst says.

Zynga (ZNGA) - Get Report shares rose on Monday after BMO initiated coverage of the "Words With Friends" game maker with a buy rating and a $15 price target.

Shares of the San Francisco company were climbing 3.2% to $10.90 per share Monday in premarket trading.

"ZNGA is a leading player in the mobile games market, which is the fastest growing segment in the rapidly growing video games industry," said analyst Gerrick Johnson.

Johnson said in a research note that Zynga, which specializes in free-to-play social games, uses live services, supported by superior data analytics, "to enhance in-game monetization and returns from advertising."

"We think ZNGA has a competitive advantage in creating deeper relationships with its players over other mobile competitors," the analyst said.

Johnson said he has seen increased engagement with mobile games since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as many consumers stayed at home to avoid the potentially deadly disease.

While these levels may subside, Johnson said he expected them to still be higher exiting the pandemic than they were entering it.

"The pandemic has further legitimized and brought new users to mobile," he said. "We also anticipate a boost to mobile games from increased adoption of 5G and the upgrades in handsets it should generate."

In March, Zynga said it had acquired the studio Echtra Games in an effort to develop titles that can be played across different platforms.

"Acquisition has been a key strategy for ZNGA, which we believe holds ~2.5% market share of the highly fragmented mobile games market," Johnson said. "It has been an aggressive acquirer of companies with attractive properties wherein it layers higher margin live services or advertising supported by its superior data analytics."

Earlier this year, several analysts voiced their support for the company after Zynga reported its fourth-quarter results.