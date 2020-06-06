Zuckerberg to 'Review' Facebook Content Policies After Backlash

Facebook employees and civil rights groups criticized Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg over his inaction on an incendiary Trump post.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he will review some of Facebook's content policies after a backlash against his decision to leave up an incendiary post by President Donald Trump.

Writing in a Facebook post on Friday, Zuckerberg said that the company will review "policies allowing discussion and threats of state use of force to see if there are any amendments we should adopt." Facebook (FB) - Get Report shares closed 1.98% higher on Friday to $230.77.

Civil rights groups, as well as Facebook employees, criticized Zuckerberg sharply for the company's inaction on a post by Trump with a reference to shooting protesters.

The post was flagged by Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report for glorifying violence, with critics noting that the phrase Trump used had a racist history dating back to the 1960s. Zuckerberg refused to take down the post, saying that "people need to know if the government is planning to deploy force."

Facebook employees spoke out against the policy, with at least one engineer quitting the firm over Zuckerberg's decision. Civil rights groups denounced Zuckerberg's justification for the policy "incomprehensible."

In hist post on Friday, Zuckerberg said that Facebook will review policies for content around excessive use of police force, as well as in cases of ongoing civil unrest more broadly. He did not cite Trump by name, however.

"We already have precedents for imposing greater restrictions during emergencies and when countries are in ongoing states of conflict, so there may be additional policies or integrity measures to consider around discussion or threats of state use of force when a country is in this state," he wrote.

Zuckerberg suggested that Facebook may pursue other options for handling problematic content "aside from the binary leave-it-up or take-it-down decisions."

He also said that Facebook will redouble its get out the vote efforts, and efforts to mitigate voter suppression.

Facebook shares are up 10% year-to-date.

