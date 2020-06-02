Civil rights groups and Facebook's own employees are leading a growing outcry over Zuckerberg's decision to leave Trump's incendiary posts intact.

Pressure is mounting on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to reverse his position on incendiary tweets by President Trump.

An outcry is coming both from outside civil rights groups and from Facebook's own employees, who staged a virtual walkout on Monday amid public statements of dismay at Zuckerberg's decision not to remove a post by Trump that referred to shooting looters. Facebook (FB) - Get Report shares fell 1.16% on Tuesday to $229.22.

At least one Facebook employee has resigned over Zuckerberg's decision, and other company employees expressed their frustration to the press and described internal turmoil at Facebook over his position. Civil rights groups on Tuesday condemned Facebook's inaction on Trump's incendiary posts.

"Mark always told us that he would draw the line at speech that calls for violence. He showed us on Friday that this was a lie. Facebook will keep moving the goalposts every time Trump escalates, finding excuse after excuse not to act on increasingly dangerous rhetoric," wrote an engineer named Timothy Aveni in a Facebook post announcing his resignation. "Since Friday, I’ve spent a lot of time trying to understand and process the decision not to remove the racist, violent post Trump made Thursday night, but Facebook, complicit in the propagation of weaponized hatred, is on the wrong side of history."

The post followed similar statements by Facebook employees over the weekend as protests spread across the U.S. in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The Trump post that triggered the internal outcry contained the phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," noted as both a threat and a phrase with a specific racist history dating back the the 1960s.

The post was tagged by Twitter as glorifying violence, while Zuckerberg appeared on Fox News last Friday defending the company's decision to leave Trump's post intact. Facebook's policies deem such tweets "newsworthy" if they come from political figures. He reiterated that position in a Facebook post.

"Though the post had a troubling historical reference, we decided to leave it up because the National Guard references meant we read it as a warning about state action, and we think people need to know if the government is planning to deploy force," Zuckerberg said.

Last week, Trump issued an executive order attempting to establish more regulation of social media firms that he claims are biased, though legal experts doubt the enforceability of the order.

“It is solely about bullying social media companies into allowing him and his allies to say whatever they want on those companies’ platforms, regardless of how hateful and dangerous," said Madihha Ahussain of the civil rights group Muslim Advocates.

Zuckerberg reportedly met with civil rights leaders, including the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and Color of Change on Monday to discuss Facebook's handling of Trump's tweets. It didn't go well, with the groups issuing a joint statement on Tuesday accusing the Facebook CEO of "setting a very dangerous precedent."

"We are disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations for allowing the Trump posts to remain up," read the statement.

Talkspace, a platform for virtual therapy, also announced it was pulling out of a content partnership with Facebook over its handling of Trump's posts.

Facebook shareholders have attempted to urge the company to change its policies with civil rights in mind, along with other issues such as gender pay equity and parity in voting rights among shareholders, but such proposals have bumped up against Zuckerberg's ownership of a 60% share of shareholder votes.

Those shareholders argue that backlash against Facebook puts shares at risk, harkening back to the Cambridge Analytica scandal of 2018, which triggered a weeks-long slide in share value after the company disclosed heavier spending on protecting privacy.

Facebook shares are up 9% year to date.

