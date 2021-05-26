ZScaler's Results Spark Price Target Boosts From Analysts

ZScaler delivers 'another jaw dropper quarter with revenue growth of 60% blowing away Street estimates,' one analyst says.

ZScaler (ZS) - Get Report was climbing Wednesday after posting stronger-than expected third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit, which prompted several analysts to upgrade the cybersecurity software provider.

Shares of the San Jose, Calif., company were rising nearly 11% to $191.22 Wednesday in premarket trading.

ZScaler posted a loss of 43 cents a share compared with a loss of 15 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted profit was 15 cents a share, while revenue reached $176.4 million, up 60% from a year earlier.

The fourth-quarter revenue outlook from the company exceeded expectations while the company's adjusted-profit view was just below estimates.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised his price target on ZScaler to $215 from $205 and reiterated a buy rating.

ZScaler reported a better-than-expected fiscal third quarter, led by billings growth of 71% year over year, Moskowitz said, according to the Fly.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who maintained his outperform rating and $240 price target, said in a research note that ZScaler "delivered another jaw dropper quarter with revenue growth of 60% blowing away Street estimates."

"While the bears and skeptics on ZS threw the company in the 'WFH growth tailing off crew' over the last few months," Ives said, "we continue to view this is a zero trust cloud transformation name that will see massive growth prospects for the foreseeable future as the company is essentially the only game in town on enterprise scale zero trust cyber security deployments."

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia kept his equal weight rating, but raised his price target to $206 from $190, saying "ZScaler’s beat and raise speaks for itself."

"Billings of $225M was up 71% y/y, well ahead of our upside scenario of 50%+ growth as the backdrop for network transformations was healthy, and ZS is expanding into more enterprise customers and cross-selling products like ZDX," he said, referring to Zscaler Digital Experience, a multi-tenant cloud-based monitoring platform.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss kept an equal weight rating on the stock, saying the company's cloud-based security platform appears "well-positioned in light of modern computing architectures, which have enabled rapid share gain in its core web security market with expansion opportunities to capture the broader $18B network security TAM (Total Addressable Market)."

"However," said Weiss, who has a $215 price target "with ZS trading at a significant premium to security peers and facing continued competitive risk, we remain EW at current levels."