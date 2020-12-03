Zscaler, Nesco Holdings: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Zscaler, Nesco Holdings, Elastic N.V., Everi Holdings and Silicon Motion Technology are five of the top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were advancing Thursday on lower-than-expected jobless claims as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded at record intraday highs.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Zscaler | Percentage Increase 24%

Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report was up sharply as analysts heaped praise on the cloud-based network security platform after the company beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter earnings expectations and raised its guidance. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, for example, raised his price target to $185 from $175.

2. Nesco Holdings | Percentage Increase 58%

Nesco Holdings (NSCO) - Get Report rose after the specialized equipment company said it would buy Custom Truck One Source for $1.475 billion, and receive an $850 million equity investment from an affiliate of Platinum Equity. The Platinum investment will be in exchange for Nesco common stock priced at $5.00 a share.

3. Elastic N.V. | Percentage Increase 14%

Shares of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) - Get Report were climbing after the application software company beat Wall Street's second-quarter expectations. Revenue totaled $144.9 million, up 43% from a year ago. Calculated billings rose 42% to $177.7 million. SaaS revenue was $37.4 million, an increase of 81%.

4. Everi Holdings | Percentage Increase 14%

Everi Holdings (EVRI) - Get Report rose after the gambling equipment company and WinStar World Casino and Resort announced the initial launch of the WinStar Wallet, a mobile solution that allows for the cashless and touchless funding of electronic game play throughout the casino floor.

5. Silicon Motion Technology | Percentage Increase 10%

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) - Get Report advanced after Wedbush added the Hong Kong-based semiconductor company to its Best Ideas List in light of Silicon Motion's positive outlook around the current environment and what it sees as an increasingly favorable setup through the coming calendar year into 2022.



