5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: ZScaler, GameStop, Urban Outfitters

ZScaler, GameStop, Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch and Ford are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.
Stocks were rising Wednesday, buoyed by assurances of Federal Reserve officials who believe price increases will ease toward the latter half of the year.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. ZScaler | Increase 13.2%

ZScaler  (ZS) - Get Report was climbing after posting stronger-than expected third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit, prompting several analysts to upgrade the cybersecurity software provider. 

The fourth-quarter revenue outlook from the company exceeded expectations while the adjusted-profit view was just below estimates.

2. GameStop | Increase 14.8%

GameStop  (GME) - Get Report shares advanced, rising to the highest levels in more than two months, amid a resurgence in the so-called "meme stock" that has pasted short sellers with more than $750 million in losses. 

The stock has surged amid the collective support of retail investors on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets chat room.

3. Urban Outfitters | Increase 14.2%

Shares of Urban Outfitters  (URBN) - Get Report soared after the lifestyle retailer's earnings report drew positive commentary from analysts

The company's stock has jumped 33% over the past six months as investors expressed optimism about the distribution of COVID vaccines and the prospects of economic recovery.

4. Abercrombie & Fitch | Increase 14.5%

Abercrombie & Fitch  (ANF) - Get Report shares rose after the apparel retailer swung to a fiscal-first-quarter profit and topped analyst estimates. 

Revenue of $781 million exceeded analysts' estimates of $687.3 million. Digital net sales increased 45% from a year earlier to $403 million.

5. Ford | Increase 6.6%

Ford  (F) - Get Report shares surged after the automaker said it expects 40% of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030 as it increases spending on electric vehicles by at least 36% to $30 billion over the next four years. 

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells F? Learn more now.

