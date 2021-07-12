TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Credit Card, Banking, Mortgage: a Look at the History of JPMorgan Chase
Credit Card, Banking, Mortgage: a Look at the History of JPMorgan Chase
Publish date:

ZScaler Gets Mizuho Price Target Increase in Bullish Note

ZScaler was climbing Monday after Mizuho upgraded the stock in a bullish note on the cybersecurity sector.
Author:

Shares of cybersecurity provider ZScaler  (ZS) - Get Report were rising slightly Monday afternoon after analysts at Mizuho Securities raised the company's price target amid demand trends that "look very favorable."

ZScaler now has a buy rating and $250 price target, up from $225, as analysts at the firm are "quite optimistic" that recent high profile cyber attacks will be a catalyst for additional security spending.

"This catalyst will likely be greater than many expect," Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz said. 

ZScaler shares were rising 0.4% to $228.76 in afternoon trading Monday at last check. 

TST Recommends

In late May, ZScaler shares jumped after the company reported a wider fiscal-third-quarter loss but stronger-than expected revenue and adjusted profit.

Moskowitz is bullish on multiple cybersecurity companies, raising the price target of CrowdStrike Holdings  (CRWD) - Get Report to $295 from $255 with a buy rating, raising Okta's  (OKTA) - Get Report target to $275 from $255 with a neutral rating and Cloudflare's  (NET) - Get Report to $96 from $77 with a neutral rating.  

The San Jose, Calif., company's fourth-quarter revenue outlook also exceeded expectations while its adjusted-profit view was just below estimates.

For the quarter ended April 30, ZScaler posted a loss of 43 cents a share compared with a loss of 15 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. Excluding special items, the latest adjusted profit was 15 cents a share.

Revenue reached $176.4 million, up 60% from $110.5 million a year earlier.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of a GAAP net loss of 45 cents a share, or an adjusted profit of 7 cents a share, on revenue of $163.7 million.

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Records as Earnings Season Comes Into Focus

Broadcom Crowned a Morgan Stanley Top Pick, But Is It All Sunshine and Daisies?
INVESTING

Broadcom Is Said to Be in Talks to Buy SAS Institute for Up to $20B

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Stock Gaining on Q4 Results
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Celldex, Sgoco, State Auto

JPMorgan Reaches Agreement To Buy Out Chinese Partner's Stake In Mutual Fund Unit
INVESTING

Earnings Preview for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan: How to Trade the Banks

L. Brands Lead
INVESTING

L Brands Rises on Outline of Plan to Spin Off Victoria's Secret

AST & Science Lead
INVESTING

AST SpaceMobile Climbs; Barclays Sees 'Very Significant Market'

Boeing Planes at Airport
INVESTING

Boeing and Airbus Vying for Air France Fleet Contract

10 States That Jack Up Your Auto Insurance Just For Driving
INVESTING

State Auto Triples on Pact to Be Acquired by Liberty Mutual