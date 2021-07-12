ZScaler Gets Mizuho Price Target Increase in Bullish Note

ZScaler was climbing Monday after Mizuho upgraded the stock in a bullish note on the cybersecurity sector.

Shares of cybersecurity provider ZScaler (ZS) - Get Report were rising slightly Monday afternoon after analysts at Mizuho Securities raised the company's price target amid demand trends that "look very favorable."

ZScaler now has a buy rating and $250 price target, up from $225, as analysts at the firm are "quite optimistic" that recent high profile cyber attacks will be a catalyst for additional security spending.

"This catalyst will likely be greater than many expect," Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz said.

ZScaler shares were rising 0.4% to $228.76 in afternoon trading Monday at last check.

In late May, ZScaler shares jumped after the company reported a wider fiscal-third-quarter loss but stronger-than expected revenue and adjusted profit.

Moskowitz is bullish on multiple cybersecurity companies, raising the price target of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) - Get Report to $295 from $255 with a buy rating, raising Okta's (OKTA) - Get Report target to $275 from $255 with a neutral rating and Cloudflare's (NET) - Get Report to $96 from $77 with a neutral rating.

The San Jose, Calif., company's fourth-quarter revenue outlook also exceeded expectations while its adjusted-profit view was just below estimates.

For the quarter ended April 30, ZScaler posted a loss of 43 cents a share compared with a loss of 15 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. Excluding special items, the latest adjusted profit was 15 cents a share.

Revenue reached $176.4 million, up 60% from $110.5 million a year earlier.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of a GAAP net loss of 45 cents a share, or an adjusted profit of 7 cents a share, on revenue of $163.7 million.