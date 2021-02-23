TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: ZoomInfo, Five9, Brink's

ZoomInfo Technologies, Five9, Brink's, Nexstar Media and Thomson Reuters are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were lower Tuesday but came off earlier lows as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made reassuring comments about the central bank's support of the economy.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:

1. ZoomInfo Technologies | Percentage Increase 7.4%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies  (ZI) - Get Report spiked after the provider of sales and marketing databases reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings that sparked a flurry of analyst upgrades. 

Analysts from Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Truist Securities and Mizuho raised their price targets on the stock.

2. Five9| Percentage Increase 5.2%

Five9  (FIVN) - Get Report rose after the cloud software provider beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $127.9 million, up 39% from a year ago, and beating consensus estimates of $115.3 million. 

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target from $205 to $215 and reiterated a buy rating.

3. Brink's | Percentage Increase 5.1%

Brink's  (BCO) - Get Report climbed after the security and protection services company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Revenue increased 9% year over year to $1.02 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $1 billion.

4. Nexstar Media Group | Percentage Increase 7.5%

Nexstar Media Group  (NXST) - Get Report climbed after the No. 1 owner of local TV stations in the U.S. beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. 

Revenue increased 25.1% from a year earlier to $1.4 billion as political advertising revenue surged.

5. Thomson Reuters| Percentage Increase 8.6%

Thomson Reuters  (TRI) - Get Report advanced after the news and information company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. 

Revenue rose 2% to $1.62 billion, while operating profit jumped more than 300% to $956 million. 

The Reuters News business showed lower revenue in the quarter.

tslive-th-0223
VIDEO

Jim Cramer on Bitcoin, Tesla, Wells Fargo, Powell, Stock Market Tuesday

Lucid Air sedan Lead
INVESTING

Churchill Capital IV Falls After Lucid Motors SPAC Deal News

Coherent, Inc. Lead
INVESTING

Coherent Reportedly Seeks Final Bids From II-VI, MKS Next Week

Investor Lead
MARKETS

Tech Slides but Stocks Off Lows as Powell Reaffirms Fed Support

The Lines at Lowe's Are Too Long, Jim Cramer Explains
INVESTING

Will Lowe's Provide a Chance to Buy the Dip After Earnings?

Shopify Surges on Strong First-Quarter Earnings Report
INVESTING

Shopify Plans $1.55 Billion Stock Offering; Shares Slide

China Electric Cars: Tesla's Missed Target Draws Investors To Home-grown EV Makers NIO, Xpeng And LiAuto In Search Of Value
INVESTING

XPeng Holders Reportedly Sell Stock as IPO Lockup Expires

Investor Lead
INVESTING

Doug Kass: How to Short Stocks the Right Way