ZoomInfo Technologies, Five9, Brink's, Nexstar Media and Thomson Reuters are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were lower Tuesday but came off earlier lows as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made reassuring comments about the central bank's support of the economy.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:

1. ZoomInfo Technologies | Percentage Increase 7.4%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) - Get Report spiked after the provider of sales and marketing databases reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings that sparked a flurry of analyst upgrades.

Analysts from Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Truist Securities and Mizuho raised their price targets on the stock.

2. Five9| Percentage Increase 5.2%

Five9 (FIVN) - Get Report rose after the cloud software provider beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $127.9 million, up 39% from a year ago, and beating consensus estimates of $115.3 million.

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target from $205 to $215 and reiterated a buy rating.

3. Brink's | Percentage Increase 5.1%

Brink's (BCO) - Get Report climbed after the security and protection services company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Revenue increased 9% year over year to $1.02 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $1 billion.

4. Nexstar Media Group | Percentage Increase 7.5%

Nexstar Media Group (NXST) - Get Report climbed after the No. 1 owner of local TV stations in the U.S. beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Revenue increased 25.1% from a year earlier to $1.4 billion as political advertising revenue surged.

5. Thomson Reuters| Percentage Increase 8.6%

Thomson Reuters (TRI) - Get Report advanced after the news and information company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Revenue rose 2% to $1.62 billion, while operating profit jumped more than 300% to $956 million.

The Reuters News business showed lower revenue in the quarter.