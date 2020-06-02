ZoomInfo Again Lifts Price of First Tech IPO Since Covid-19

ZoomInfo has doubled, to more than $1 billion, the amount it hopes to raise in its IPO.

ZoomInfo Technologies boosted the pricing of its planned initial public offering amid rising demand for shares of the business-to-business market-information company.

The Waltham, Mass., company now hopes to raise more than $1 billion from investors.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, ZoomInfo reported that it raised the price range for its upcoming IPO to $20 a share from a range of $16 to $18 a share.

An offering in that earlier range would have raised between $712 million and $801 million.

ZoomInfo, which gathers publicly available data on private companies and their executives for sale to marketing firms, said it planned to sell to more than 51 million shares. Included in that figure are 6.7 million shares on which the IPO's underwriters have an option.

The higher estimated offering price marks the second time the Vancouver, Wash., company has raised the price of its IPO. It initially hoped to raise $500 million when in February it first filed plans with the SEC to go public.

The first tech company to go public since the coronavirus crisis, ZoomInfo is being widely watched by the markets.

While ZoomInfo hasn't been left untouched by the pandemic and its wide-ranging fallout, a rising stock market has buoyed hopes for a strong IPO.

Previously known as DiscoverOrg, the company changed its name last year after acquiring rival Zoom Info of Waltham.

For the first quarter of 2020 ZoomInfo narrowed it loss to $5.9 million from $78 million in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue fell to $102.2 million from $293.3 million a year earlier.