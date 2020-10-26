Zoom Video Introduces End-to-End Encryption Product

Zoom Video received criticism early in the coronavirus pandemic when usage of its platform exploded but security issues emerged.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report rose Monday after the videoconferencing platform announced its end-to-end encryption product was now available to users globally, free and paid, for meetings with up to 200 participants.

Zoom Video received a lot of criticism early in the coronavirus pandemic when usage of the platform exploded but security issues emerged. For example, intruders appeared in some conferences.

“This feature is available immediately as a technical preview, meaning that the company is proactively soliciting feedback from users for the next 30 days,” Zoom Video said in a statement.

“Starting today, E2EE is available on Zoom desktop client version 5.4.0 for Mac and PC, the Zoom Android app, and Zoom Rooms, with the Zoom iOS app pending Apple App Store approval,” the company said.

Zoom Video shares traded at $523, up 2.24%. The stock has skyrocketed 669% so far this year as people stuck at home have used the platform for work and play.

“In typical meetings, Zoom’s cloud meeting server generates encryption keys for every meeting and distributes them to meeting participants using Zoom clients as they join,” the company said.

But with the new services, “the meeting’s host generates encryption keys and uses public key cryptography to distribute these keys to the other meeting participants. Zoom’s servers become oblivious relays and never see the encryption keys required to decrypt the meeting contents. Encrypted data relayed through Zoom’s servers is indecipherable by Zoom, since Zoom’s servers do not have the necessary decryption key.”

The company said account administrators “can enable this E2EE feature in their web dashboard at the account, group, and user level.”