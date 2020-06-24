Zoom Video Names Jason Lee as Chief Information Security Officer

Before coming to Zoom, Jason Lee was senior vice president of security operations at Salesforce.com.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report shares firmed in a down market after the videoconferencing platform named Jason Lee to be its chief information security officer, effective June 29.

He was most recently senior vice president of security operations at cloud software giant Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, and previously was principal director of security engineering at Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report.

Zoom is close to finishing its 90-day security and privacy plan, the company said in a statement. As use of Zoom’s service has mushroomed during the coronavirus pandemic, users have complained about intruders hacking into meetings.

“Our customers’ security is extremely important and is at the core of everything we do,” Aparna Bawa, Zoom’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

“We are excited to welcome Jason, who has deep industry experience, understands the complexity of servicing a wide variety of users, and can lead Zoom’s efforts to strengthen the security of our platform during this time of rapid expansion.”

Zoom posted stronger-than-expected non-GAAP earnings of 20 cents a share for the three months ended in April, with revenue surging 169% from the same period last year to $328.2 million. Its customer base of companies with more than 10 employers more than tripled to more than 265,000.

The company also has been accused of shutting down the accounts of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and the U.S. under pressure from China’s government, according to the Washington Post.

Zoom shares recently traded at $253.55, up 0.29%. The stock has soared 60% over the past three months, compared to 45% for the Nasdaq Composite.