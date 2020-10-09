Zoom Video Rises as Mizuho Sees 'Best of Breed' Tool - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Zoom Video Rises as Mizuho Sees 'Best of Breed' Tool

Zoom Video was higher after analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage with a buy rating and $550 price target.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Report rose after Mizuho analysts initiated coverage of the videoconferencing company with a buy rating and a price target of $550 a share. 

The target represents 15% potential upside from the stock's Thursday closing price. Zoom shares at last check rose 2% to $487.92. 

"Zoom's meteoric rise during covid-19 has been driven by uptake of its best-of-breed videoconferencing tool, which became a global sensation almost overnight," analyst Siti Panigrahi said.  

Year to date Zoom shares have jumped by more than a factor of seven as the work-from-home trend that had begun prior to this year accelerated because of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns.

Zoom "can continue to deliver outsized revenue growth due to its position as a market leader, its global recognition, cross-sell opportunities, and its position in a growing and underpenetrated long-tail market," the analyst wrote. 

With the popularity of video calls exploding, competitors are also raising their game to take market share away from Zoom. 

Last week, Google said its productivity app suite, which until now was known as G Suite, going forward will be known as Google  (GOOGL) - Get Report Workspace. 

The company also said the revamped “integrated user experience” for its productivity and communications apps/services that it first discussed in July is now generally available to paid subscribers, and that consumers will get it “in the coming months.”

Among the features covered by this integrated UI: Users can join video meetings from their Gmail inboxes, chat from their iOS  (AAPL) - Get Report and Android Gmail apps and share files and tasks within chats. 

And like Slack  (WORK) - Get Report for intercompany collaboration, Google Chat will let workers create rooms that include people outside their companies.

Gilead-5f0876a85129505ee26e208e_Jul_10_2020_14_18_12
INVESTING

Gilead Shares Gain Following Positive Data From Final Remdesivir Trial

Xilinx, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Magellan Midstream: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
INVESTING

Xilinx Shares Surge on Reports of $30 Billion AMD Takeover

Tesla Hiring Team Of Software Engineers To Develop Car Video Games Based At Its Upcoming Gigafactory In Texas
INVESTING

Tesla Seeks Approval to Make Batteries at New Texas Plant

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Shares Jump After Goldman Sachs Resumes Coverage With 'Buy' Rating

Why Hurricanes Won't Force the Fed to Ditch a December Rate Hike
INVESTING

Hurricane Delta Slams U.S. Gulf Oil and Gas Production

Broadway Tickets
LATEST NEWS

Broadway Extends Cancellations Into Spring of 2021 As COVID Pandemic Ravages Live Arts Industry

World Food Programme Lead
WORLD

UN's World Food Program Wins Nobel Peace Prize

9. Software Engineer
INVESTING

Extreme Networks Stock Up as JMP Sees Resurgent Demand