Zoom Video Rises as Mizuho Sees 'Best of Breed' Tool

Zoom Video was higher after analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage with a buy rating and $550 price target.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report rose after Mizuho analysts initiated coverage of the videoconferencing company with a buy rating and a price target of $550 a share.

The target represents 15% potential upside from the stock's Thursday closing price. Zoom shares at last check rose 2% to $487.92.

"Zoom's meteoric rise during covid-19 has been driven by uptake of its best-of-breed videoconferencing tool, which became a global sensation almost overnight," analyst Siti Panigrahi said.

Year to date Zoom shares have jumped by more than a factor of seven as the work-from-home trend that had begun prior to this year accelerated because of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns.

Zoom "can continue to deliver outsized revenue growth due to its position as a market leader, its global recognition, cross-sell opportunities, and its position in a growing and underpenetrated long-tail market," the analyst wrote.

With the popularity of video calls exploding, competitors are also raising their game to take market share away from Zoom.

Last week, Google said its productivity app suite, which until now was known as G Suite, going forward will be known as Google (GOOGL) - Get Report Workspace.

The company also said the revamped “integrated user experience” for its productivity and communications apps/services that it first discussed in July is now generally available to paid subscribers, and that consumers will get it “in the coming months.”

Among the features covered by this integrated UI: Users can join video meetings from their Gmail inboxes, chat from their iOS (AAPL) - Get Report and Android Gmail apps and share files and tasks within chats.

And like Slack (WORK) - Get Report for intercompany collaboration, Google Chat will let workers create rooms that include people outside their companies.