Zoom Video, Shake Shack, Albertsons - Tuesday's Premarket Movers

Stock futures rose Tuesday, a day after Wall Street took a breath to assess the political turmoil in Washington.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday.

1. Zoom Video ZM | Down 2.51%

Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report fell in premarket trading after the Federal Trade Commission said it ould require the video conferencing platform to enhance its security privacy features.

The FTC said it will require Zoom to "implement a robust information security program" as well as a "prohibition on privacy and security misrepresentations" after users complained

2. Cantel Medical CMD | Up 0.94%

Shares of Cantel Medical (CMD) - Get Report rose Tuesday after it agreed to merge with Steris STE in a deal valued at $4.66 billion that combines two of the larger providers of infection prevention products.

3. SolarWinds SWI | Up 1.27%

Shares of SolarWinds (SWI) - Get Report rose after it revealed that it has found the source of a highly sophisticated malicious code injection that it believes was used by the perpetrators of the recent cyberattack on the company and its clients, including federal government agencies.

4. Intel INTC | Up 0.6%

Shares of Intel (INTC) - Get Report were slightly higher Tuesday after the chipmaker said it plans to tap Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to make a second-generation discrete graphics chip for its personal computers to combat the rise of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, Reuters reported.

5. Albertsons ACI | Up 4.48%

Shares of Albertsons (ACI) - Get Report rose Tuesday after it posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, and improved its full-year profit outlook, as digital and pandemic-driven sales boosted the grocery retailer's top and bottom lines.

Albertsons reported earnings of $123.7 million, or 20 cents a share, up from $54.8 million, or 9 cents a share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 66 cents exceeded the FactSet consensus of 35 cents.

Revenue rose to $15.41 billion from $14.1 billion last year, ahead of the FactSet consensus for $15.04 billion.

6. Shake Shack SHAK | Up 2.22%

Shares of Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Report were rising Tuesday after the burger chain's fourth-quarter sales forecast beat Wall Street's expectations.