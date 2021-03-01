Zoom Video Surges on Earnings Beat, Strong Guidance

Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report rose sharply after hours Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter results and future guidance ahead of analyst expectations.

The San Jose company reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share on revenue of $882.5 million, a 369% year-over-year increase.

Analysts were expecting Zoom to report earnings of 79 cents per share on revenue of $811.7 million, according to FactSet.

“The fourth quarter marked a strong finish to an unprecedented year for Zoom. In FY2021, we significantly scaled our business to provide critical communications and collaboration services to our customers and the global community in response to the pandemic," said CEO Eric Yuan.

Shares of Zoom Video were up 9.5% after hours to $447.79 after rising 9.65% during the day Monday.

For the first quarter, Zoom said it expects earnings between 95 cents and 97 cents per share on revenue between $900 million and $905 million. Analysts are expecting earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $837.3 million.

"As we enter FY2022, we believe we are well positioned for strong growth with our innovative video communications platform, on which our customers can build, run, and grow their businesses," Yuan said.

For fiscal 2022, Zoom expects earnings between $3.59 and $3.65 per share on revenue between $3.76 billion and $3.78 billion. Analysts are expecting 2022 earnings of $2.96 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

In January, the company announced plans to sell 4.45 million new shares of Class A common stock, worth about $1.5 billion, in an SEC filing in January. Zoom said proceeds from the sale would to go to general corporate purposes.