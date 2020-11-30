TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Zoom Video Drops Despite Q3 Beat, Strong Guidance

The video communications firm reported earnings of 99 cents per share, topping analyst estimates of 76 cents per share.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Report dropped 5% after-hours Monday following the company's fiscal third quarter earnings release. 

The San Jose-based company reported quarterly earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $777.2 million. Analysts were expecting Zoom to report earnings of 76 cents per share with revenue of $693.95 million. 

“We remain focused on the communication needs of our customers and communities as they navigate the current environment and adapt to a new world of work from anywhere using Zoom,” said founder and CEO Eric Yuan in a statement. "Strong demand and execution led to revenue growth of 367% year-over-year with solid growth in non-GAAP operating income and cash flow in our third fiscal quarter."

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenue between $806 million and $811 million with earnings between 77 cents and 79 cents per share. Analysts are expecting revenue of $730.11 million on earnings of 66 cents per share. 

Zoom closed trading on Monday up 1.43%, but dropped 5.0% to $454.45 after hours. 

Zoom has seen increased competition in recent months as the work-from-home trend has made video conferencing more popular than ever. 

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report recently added enhanced video features to its Teams collaboration platform in an effort to take market share. 

Microsoft is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells MSFT? Learn more now.

Trump's 11th-hour Ban On Chinese Stocks Deprives US Funds Of Some Of The Biggest Returns And Payouts In World's Second-largest Market
STOCKS

IHS Markit, MicroStrategy: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS

Stocks Slide but Wall Street Wraps Up a Big November

jim-cramer_katherine-ross_2 (3)
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Is Looking to Buy Stocks Amid Cyber Monday Market Selloff

Walmart Covid Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Walmart in Lockdown

Unity Software Lead
INVESTING

Unity Software Is Downgraded by Oppenheimer on Valuation

Kandi America Lead
INVESTING

Kandi Tech Falls as Short Seller Alleges Falsified Sales

AMD Shares Higher for Ninth Straight Day; Chipmaker Unveils New CPU Deals
INVESTING

AMD Is Breaking Out Now - Here’s the Trade

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cyber Monday With Jim Cramer: Join the Club Before 2021