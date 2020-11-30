Zoom Video Drops Despite Q3 Beat, Strong Guidance

The video communications firm reported earnings of 99 cents per share, topping analyst estimates of 76 cents per share.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report dropped 5% after-hours Monday following the company's fiscal third quarter earnings release.

The San Jose-based company reported quarterly earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $777.2 million. Analysts were expecting Zoom to report earnings of 76 cents per share with revenue of $693.95 million.

“We remain focused on the communication needs of our customers and communities as they navigate the current environment and adapt to a new world of work from anywhere using Zoom,” said founder and CEO Eric Yuan in a statement. "Strong demand and execution led to revenue growth of 367% year-over-year with solid growth in non-GAAP operating income and cash flow in our third fiscal quarter."

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenue between $806 million and $811 million with earnings between 77 cents and 79 cents per share. Analysts are expecting revenue of $730.11 million on earnings of 66 cents per share.

Zoom closed trading on Monday up 1.43%, but dropped 5.0% to $454.45 after hours.

Zoom has seen increased competition in recent months as the work-from-home trend has made video conferencing more popular than ever.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report recently added enhanced video features to its Teams collaboration platform in an effort to take market share.

Microsoft is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells MSFT? Learn more now.