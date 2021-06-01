TheStreet home
Zoom Video Rises After Beating Estimates, Issuing Strong Guidance

Zoom Video raised its revenue estimates and topped analysts' second quarter and full-year estimates.
Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc.  (ZM) - Get Report rose after the video communication company reported first quarter results that topped analyst estimates and issued strong guidance for the second quarter and full year.

Zoom reported first quarter earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $956.2 million. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $908 million. 

"Our steadfast commitment to empowering customers to work and learn from anywhere with our expansive, innovative, and frictionless video communications platform continued to drive our results," said CEO Eric Yuan. 

The firm raised its revenue guidance for the year to between $3.975 billion and $3.99 billion with earnings between $4.56 per share and $4.61 per share. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3.8 billion with earnings of $3.77 per share. 

Zoom Video shares were rising 1.3% to $331.95 Tuesday after hours. 

For the second quarter, Zoom expects revenue between $985 million and $990 million with earnings between $1.14 and $1.15 per share, compared to analyst estimates of $934 million in revenue with earnings of 96 cents per share.

"Work is no longer a place, it’s a space where Zoom serves to empower your teams to connect and bring their best ideas to life. We are energized to help lead the evolution to hybrid work that allows greater flexibility, productivity, and happiness to both in-person and virtual connections," Yuan said. 

In April, the company unveiled a $100 million venture fund to collaborate and build a larger ecosystem of apps and other hardware products, as the company braces for a post-pandemic world.

Portfolio companies will receive initial investments between $250,000 and $2.5 million to build solutions that will become core to how Zoom customers meet, communicate and collaborate, the company said.

