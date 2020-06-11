Zoom Accused of Censoring Accounts for Chinese Government

Zoom has taken down the accounts of multiple Chinese protest organizers, reportedly at the behest of Beijing.

Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report was accused of shutting down the accounts of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and the U.S., according to a report in the Washington Post.

Zoom Video has been accused of stopping coverage of live events and shutting down accounts in recent weeks under pressure from leaders in Beijing.

Zoom on Thursday admitted that "a few recent meetings" related to China have been disrupted.

Zoom shares were down 2.3% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Event organizers told the Post that each of the Zoom accounts that were shut down were created and hosted outside of mainland China, but "appeared to be quashed under the Chinese government pressure after publicly advertised."

Lee Cheuk-Yan, a union leader and Labour Party figure in Hong Kong, reported having a Zoom account he used to host talks shut down without explanation on May 22 just 30 minutes before he was scheduled to stream a talk by a leading Hong Kong pro-democracy activist.

"Like any global company, Zoom must comply with laws in the countries where we operate," Zoom told the Post. "We regret that a few recent meetings with participants both inside and outside of China were negatively impacted and important conversations were disrupted."

"It is not in Zoom's power to change the laws of governments opposed to free speech. However, Zoom is committed to modifying its process to further protect its users from those who wish to stifle their communications," Zoom said.

One of the suspended accounts was restored on Wednesday after an inquiry from news service Axios. That account was disabled on May 31 following a public video conference commemorating the death of protesters who were killed by Chinese troops in 1989.