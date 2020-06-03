Zoom Smashes Q1 Earnings Forecasts Amid Work-From-Home Surge, But Rising Costs, Margin Pressures Cap Gains

Zoom said elevated demand for its online conferencing, as well as rising costs, will likely trim near-term profit margins.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM shares edged lower in pre-market trading Wednesday after the video conferencing group noted rising costs need to absorb a surge in user demand would trim profit margins in the months ahead.

Zoom posted stronger-than-expected non-GAAP earnings of 20 cents per share for the three months ending in April, with revenues surging 169% from the same period last year to $328.2 million as its customer base of companies with more than 10 employers more than tripled to just over 265,000.

Looking into the 2021 financial year, which ends in January. Zoom said it sees revenues in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.8 billion, nearly double it previous forecast. Its revenue costs, however, rose 330% to $103.7 million last quarter, shaving nearly 13% from its gross margin, which was pegged at 68.4%.

"Although in early March we originally guided lower based on an increase in usage of our platform, our gross margin was further impacted by the elevated demand, especially higher levels of free meeting minutes, including those from K to 12 schools in March and April," CFO Kelly Steckelberg told investors on a conference call late Tuesday. "Higher incremental cost also resulted from leveraging the public cloud providers, which was critical to our ability to meet the sudden exponential growth in usage as the crisis spread and governments instituted stay-in-place policies around the world."

"Moving forward, as we build additional capacity in our own data centers, we expect to gain some efficiencies, bringing gross margin back toward the mid-70s in the next several quarters ahead," she added.

Zoom shares were marked 0.05% higher in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $208.20 each, just shy of the $212.69 all-time high it reached yesterday that extended the stock's year-to-date gain to around 212% and valued the San Jose, California-based tech company at just over $58.6 billion.

"Zoom delivered exceptional results as COVID-19 accelerated enterprises' and consumers' adoption of video solutions," said Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron. "Customer metrics were robust with net expansion (~149%) and strong user and large customer growth (>500 new customers with >$100K ARR QoQ)."

"Some of this upside reflects revenue brought forward and churn is likely to rise, raising questions of upside sustainability," he added. "Yet, we look at Phones as a second wave upside driver and believe trends look positive even with re-openings. Taken together, we're bullish on Zoom's growth opportunity (video penetrating voice/text use cases) and concede that we missed its true growth potential."