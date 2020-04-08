Zoom Shares Extend Slide As Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Security Failures in Popular Communications App

Zoom shares have tumbled more than 30% from their recent peak amid a series of high profile security failures that paralleled its surge in global popularity.

Zoom Video Communications ZM shares extended declines in pre-market trading Wednesday after some of its investors filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the group failing to disclose significant concerns related to its platform security.

The suit, filed late Tuesday in San Francisco by shareholder Michael Drieu, alleges that Zoom overstated its ability to protect users on the platform and failed to tell them that their communications weren't protected by end-to-end encryption.

The suit says the security flaws, which have come to light in recent weeks by a series of high-profile hacks -- including the disturbing racial abuse of New York Rangers prospect K'Andre Miller -- has lead to a sharp decline in the group's share price and significant investor losses.

Zoom shares were marked 2.9% lower in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $110.50 each. That move would extend the stock's two-week decline to around 31.5%.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, however, said Zoom has been responsive to security concerns, according to a memo seen by the Reuters news agency, while CEO Eric Yuan has vowed to 'double down' on security measures in the highly-popular communications app.

Zoom said last month that COVID-19 had driven significant usage increases in China, its ninth-largest market, as businesses closed and factories shuttered under strict government restrictions on travel and gatherings.

In fact, the surge in "working-for-home' from economies around the world have helped Zoom increase its daily meeting participants from around 10 million in December to more than 200 million in March.

However, as Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick notes, that growth rate has increased the visibility of the group's security challenge.

"While many of these issues, especially those stemming from user error, will likely be resolved in short order, we anticipate others may linger for some time," Zelnick said.

"Encryption concerns have already caused some high profile customers to curtail Zoom usage (demonstrating low switching costs for VC), and we expect others could follow though the majority of organizations likely have no issue," he added.