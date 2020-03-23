Zoom Hits Record High as Social Distancing Boosts 'Stay-at-Home' Stocks Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns

Zoom shares have more than doubled this year, and are up nearly 50% this month alone, as millions of Americans search for online alternatives to face-to-face meetings amid social distancing lockdowns.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report shares surged to a fresh all-time high Monday as businesses and consumer seek alternatives to face-to-face meetings while coronavirus lockdowns keep one in three American at home.

Zoom had said earlier this month that COVID-19 had driven significant usage increases in China, its ninth-largest market, as businesses closed and factories shuttered under strict government restrictions on travel and gatherings. Similar shutdowns in the United States, particularly in New York and California, are also driving similar increases at home as remote work demands increase.

Zoom was the top performer in Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Report AppStore sales last week, while analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets suggest it continues to take market share from conferencing rival GoToMeeting (LOGM) - Get Report.

"Following the COVID-19 outbreak globally, conferencing companies have seen a significant increase in app downloads and usage the past few weeks from elevated work from home activity," said KeyBanc analyst Alex Kurtz, who has boosted his revenue targets for this year and next, to $914 million and $1.23 billion respectively.

"Our data suggest a 35% y/y increase in the first two weeks of March vs. the first two weeks of March 2019 with outsized growth in the second week of March vs. the first (when WFH became more standardized)," he added. "Most of the growth upside was driven by Zoom and Bandwidth is a key beneficiary of this increased usage."

Zoom shares were marked 17% higher in early Monday trading to change hands at $152.76 each after hitting an all-time high of $159.49 earlier in the session. Monday's move, in fact, extends the stock's year-to-date gain to around 132% and values the San Jose, California-based group at just under $43 billion.

Five U.S. states -- California, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Connecticut -- representing around a third of U.S. economic output have issued 'stay-at-home' orders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) - Get Report, was marked 6.75% higher Monday at , extending its one week gain to around 10%, as the pizza delivery chain ramps up hiring amid a rush for in-home dining. Rival Papa John's (PZZA) - Get Report, was also on the move, rising 4.5% Monday to $53.30.

Streaming entertainment service Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, meanwhile, was last seen 6.4% higher at $354.18 while meal-kit delivery group Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) - Get Report surged 13.2% to $11.40 each.