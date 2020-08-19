Zoom for Home App to Appear on Facebook Portal Devices

The Zoom for Home app will appear on Facebook Portal devices, Amazon Echo Show and Alphabet's Google Nest Hub Max.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report said on Wednesday that the Zoom for Home videoconferencing app will join the social-media titan’s Portal video-calling devices next month.

“Zoom on Portal will allow customers to use a device that blends into their home and brings one-touch-join face-to-face communication and digital white-boarding for all your Zoom meetings,” Zoom said in a statement.

“In addition, Portal’s Smart Camera automatically helps keep you in frame for immersive video calls with colleagues and family. Zoom on Portal will be available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ with support for Portal TV in the future.”

Zoom for Home is also headed to Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Echo Show and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Report Google Nest Hub Max, Zoom said.

As for Echo, “Alexa customers will soon be able to join Zoom videoconferences from select Echo Show devices,” Zoom said.

“With Zoom on Echo Show, customers will be able to access high-quality meeting experiences by simply saying, ‘Alexa, join my Zoom meeting.’”

Zoom will be available on Echo devices later this year.

And as for Google, “Zoom on Google Nest Hub Max will extend the capabilities of native high-quality Zoom video meetings onto the device,” Google said.

“Fully integrated with Google Calendar and Google Assistant, customers will be able to enjoy hands-free controls with commands such as, ‘Hey Google, join my next meeting.’” Zoom is expected to appear on Google by year's end.

Zoom shares recently traded little changed at $276.20. The stock has quadrupled this year.