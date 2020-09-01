Zoom, At Home Group, 5 Top Gainers for Tuesday
Stocks were higher Tuesday, with the Nasdaq setting an intraday record earlier in the session, as tech stocks were strong.
In addition, stocks were getting a lift from data that showed U.S. manufacturing in August expanded at the fastest pace since late 2018 and topped economists' estimates.
Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:
1. Zoom Communications | Percentage Increase Over 38%
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report stock was soaring after the online meeting and collaboration company beat Wall Street's estimates on second-quarter earnings and raised its sales outlook. For the current quarter, Zoom expects total revenue of between $685 million and $690 million and non-GAAP profit of 73 or 74 cents.
2. At Home Group | Percentage Increase Over 22%
At Home Group (HOME) - Get Report higher as the home-decor retailer prepares to report second-quarter earnings Tuesday after the market closes. Wall Street is expecting the company to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $515 million.
3. Liberty Oilfield Service | Percentage Increase Over 35%
Liberty Oilfield Services LBRT was advancing following news that rival Schlumberger (SLB) - Get Report agreed to sell its North America shale fracking business to Liberty. Schlumberger will take a 37% stake in Liberty, and the projected revenue would make Denver-based Liberty the third-largest U.S. oilfield services firm by sales, Reuters reported.
4. Penn National Gaming | Percentage Increase Over 13%.
Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report was climbing after Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl initiated coverage of the casino operator with a buy rating and a $75 price target. The analyst said that he saw potential to $200-plus. Sigdahl said Penn National has an unmatched competitive position that should lead to top 3 market share and industry-leading profitability.
5. Gogo | Percentage Increase Over 49%.
Gogo (GOGO) - Get Report was rising after the provider of in-flight wireless internet said it was selling its commercial aviation business to communications service provider Intelsat for $400 million. Gogo says it will remain a public company and will use the proceeds from the transaction to improve its net debt position and to invest in growth opportunities like Gogo 5G.