Zoom, At Home Group, 5 Top Gainers for Tuesday

Zoom Video, At Home Group, Liberty Oilfield Service, Penn National Gaming and Gogo are among the top gainers Tuesday.

Stocks were higher Tuesday, with the Nasdaq setting an intraday record earlier in the session, as tech stocks were strong.

In addition, stocks were getting a lift from data that showed U.S. manufacturing in August expanded at the fastest pace since late 2018 and topped economists' estimates.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:

1. Zoom Communications | Percentage Increase Over 38%

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report stock was soaring after the online meeting and collaboration company beat Wall Street's estimates on second-quarter earnings and raised its sales outlook. For the current quarter, Zoom expects total revenue of between $685 million and $690 million and non-GAAP profit of 73 or 74 cents.

2. At Home Group | Percentage Increase Over 22%

At Home Group (HOME) - Get Report higher as the home-decor retailer prepares to report second-quarter earnings Tuesday after the market closes. Wall Street is expecting the company to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $515 million.

3. Liberty Oilfield Service | Percentage Increase Over 35%

Liberty Oilfield Services LBRT was advancing following news that rival Schlumberger (SLB) - Get Report agreed to sell its North America shale fracking business to Liberty. Schlumberger will take a 37% stake in Liberty, and the projected revenue would make Denver-based Liberty the third-largest U.S. oilfield services firm by sales, Reuters reported.

4. Penn National Gaming | Percentage Increase Over 13%.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report was climbing after Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl initiated coverage of the casino operator with a buy rating and a $75 price target. The analyst said that he saw potential to $200-plus. Sigdahl said Penn National has an unmatched competitive position that should lead to top 3 market share and industry-leading profitability.

5. Gogo | Percentage Increase Over 49%.

Gogo (GOGO) - Get Report was rising after the provider of in-flight wireless internet said it was selling its commercial aviation business to communications service provider Intelsat for $400 million. Gogo says it will remain a public company and will use the proceeds from the transaction to improve its net debt position and to invest in growth opportunities like Gogo 5G.