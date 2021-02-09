Zomedica Tumbles After Offering of Shares at Discount

Zomedica shares fall as the veterinary-health company lifts the size of a planned public offering at a discount to the current stock price.

Zomedica (ZOM) - Get Report shares were lower on Tuesday after the veterinary health company's common-stock offering priced at a discount.

Shares of the Ann Arbor, Mich., company at last check were off 17% at $2.24.

Zomedica said in a statement that the book-running manager for the offering, H.C. Wainwright, agreed to increase the size of the public offering to 91.3 million shares at $1.90 each to raise $173.5 million.

Zomedica had earlier announced an offering of 13.2 million shares to raise $25 million.

The increase was "due to demand," Zomedica said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The offering represented 16.2% of the 564.1 million shares outstanding as of Nov. 11.

And the offering price was below Monday's closing price at $2.70, up 41%.

Over and above the increased offering, the underwriters have an option on 13.7 million more shares at the offering price

Zomedica has no products approved for sale, hasn't reported product revenue since it went public, and doesn’t expect to generate any revenue from products in the near future, Bloomberg reported, citing a quarterly report filed in November.

The company's first product, a diagnostic tool called Truforma, is scheduled for commercial launch on March 31.

Zomedica, along with Nemaura Medical (NMRD) - Get Report, Ring Energy (REI) - Get Report, Senseonics (SENS) - Get Report and other so-called meme stocks all surged on Monday.

This continued the Reddit-forum-driven rally that has propelled the likes of GameStop (GME) - Get Report, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and other companies.

"To all new comers," one poster said on Reddit. "THIS IS NOT A MEME STOCK!"

The Redditt-driven market frenzy began in earnest last month, when retail traders using Reddit messaging board WallStreetBets and StockTwits and placing trades through free online trading apps like RobinHood collectively ganged up on short-sellers with positions in stocks like GameStop and AMC.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week summoned U.S. financial regulators to discuss recent volatility in financial markets revolving around GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other companies caught up in the trading frenzy.