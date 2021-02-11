5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Zillow, Sonos

Zillow, Sonos, Shutterstock, Microvision and Kraft Heinz are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were mixed Thursday following a declined in weekly jobless claims.

Here are five top stock market gainers for Thursday:

1. Zillow | Percentage Increase Over 16.7%

Zillow Group (ZG) - Get Report soared as strong fourth-quarter earnings from the online housing marketplace led analysts to raise their share-price targets.

Citigroup also lifted its rating on the stock to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $250 from $130.

2. Sonos | Percentage Increase Over 15.8%

Shares of Sonos (SONO) - Get Report surged after the maker of smart speakers and other audio equipment posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings and guidance that sparked a flurry of price target upgrades by analysts.

3. Shutterstock | Percentage Increase Over 17.8%

Shutterstock (SSTK) - Get Report climbed after the online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectations.

Revenue increased 9% to $180.9 million, while net income increased 495% to $25.9 million.

4. Microvision | Percentage Increase Over 27.6%

Microvision (MVIS) - Get Report skyrocketed after the scanning technology company said it has made significant progress on its patented Lidar, or Light Detection and Ranging, technology for autonomous vehicles.

The company said that it has started outdoor testing of key performance features on its development platform.

5. Kraft Heinz | Percentage Increase Over 5.5%

Kraft Heinz (KHC) - Get Report advanced after the packaged-food maker beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations and said that Hormel Foods (HRL) - Get Report had agreed to buy its Planters snack brand for $3.35 billion in cash.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.